DEAR HARRIETTE: My former best friend called me the other day and told me she needed to speak to me about something important. She hosts a popular podcast series and told me that her newest episode would be about our friendship and the reason we grew apart. She briefed me on what she said about me. (The show had already been recorded.) She said she wanted to give me a warning before it aired because she didn't want me to be blindsided. I gave her my blessing.

I listened to the episode after it aired, and it was nothing like what she warned me it would be like. She made me out to be such a bad person. She didn't mention my name, but it was so obviously about me. Should I tell her to take it down? Should I confront her? -- Take It Down

DEAR TAKE IT DOWN: Make this an opportunity to clear the air with this woman. Call her and tell her that you listened to the podcast, and you would like to get together and talk to her. Have a conversation with her about your friendship. Tell her that your recollection of what transpired between you is dramatically different from what she said about you. Describe your recollection of what occurred between you. Ask her if she remembers any of the details that you put forward.

Challenge the stories that you do not agree with that she shared in her podcast. Bring up specific stories and describe what you remember in comparison to what she said. Tell her that her portrayal of you does not seem accurate to you, and it makes you very uncomfortable. You can ask her to take it down. If you are up for it, you may want to suggest that the two of you talk about what happened on the podcast so that you can set the record straight.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt has never paid any bills in her life. She has been with her husband since she was 18 years old and never had to work if she didn't want to. Being a stay-at-home mother is all she's ever known.

I recently expressed my desire to move out of my parents' house the other day (I am 25), and she completely discouraged me from doing so. She told me I have no idea what it takes to be on my own and that I would be crazy to live in a major city without a roommate on my current salary. I didn't find this conversation helpful. She is the only person in my family who completely discouraged me from moving out. Ironically, my aunt is also the only person in my family who has never paid any bills. Should I tell her that her advice is meaningless? -- Didn't Ask

DEAR DIDN'T ASK: Rather than shooting the messenger, listen to her advice to see what you can learn from it. How much does it cost to rent an apartment where you live? Based on your current salary, what can you afford to pay? If she is right about that point, consider getting a roommate. There's absolutely nothing wrong with that option. You could also look for a neighborhood that's a bit farther away where the prices are lower.

The point here is to hear what your aunt had to say as you make your plans. Ultimately, you have to decide your next steps for yourself. Do not discount her counsel, though. Her life's trajectory does not necessarily mean that her opinion is worthless. Everyone who offers advice has a perspective that you can consider as long as you remember that none of those people has the power to make you do anything.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was drinking the other day and told me something that he didn't mean to. I mentioned it to him today, and he was immediately shocked that he would share a secret like that with me. I'm a little offended that he didn't initially trust me enough to tell me and had to be inebriated before he could share it with me. I don't keep secrets from him. Am I right to be offended? -- Keeping Secrets

DEAR KEEPING SECRETS: People have different thresholds for what they keep to themselves. It's not going to help you to be offended by the fact that your friend withheld information from you. Instead, assure him that his secret is safe with you and that he can trust you no matter what is happening in his life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is applying for college this year and will likely go away to school next fall. I have prepared for this day for years. I know my job as a parent is to get him ready to be an independent adult. He is ready -- but I don't know if I am. That's in part because I don't know how my marriage is going to survive after my son goes.

I spend most of my time with my son. My husband sits around watching sports or hanging out with his friends. He hardly ever even sees me. I feel like we are ships passing in the night, even when we are both sitting in the same room. Part of me wishes my son would go to school locally because I think it might help to keep our family together. I know that sounds crazy, but I don't know what I'll do when he walks out that door next year. Is there anything I should be doing now to prepare myself for that day? -- What's Next

DEAR WHAT'S NEXT: Sounds like you have done all you can to prepare your son for his life as an adult, but you have neglected to pay attention to your own. Yes, you can do something. Right now. Think about what you want in your life and your marriage. What would make you happy? What might you enjoy doing with your husband?

Start inviting your husband to do the things that you would appreciate sharing with him. Don't try to make him choose between watching a game and going out to dinner with you. That's a recipe for disaster. Choose a neutral time when he could be available. Invite him to participate in a simple activity -- taking a drive, inviting friends over for dinner, watching a movie together. Think of something you both might enjoy. Begin to cultivate couple time now. This will help when it's just the two of you at home.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going out more to social events for work and with friends. It's still kind of scary to be around people, though. People start out wearing masks but inevitably take them off, especially if there are food and drinks being served. All the events I have attended required proof of vaccination and a photo ID, so I know the establishments are trying to keep people safe. I still keep my distance, though, and I don't shake hands. I offer my elbow or just kind of bow my head in acknowledgment. Some people are quick to lean in and want to hug and kiss. How can I get people to keep their distance in these public settings? -- Step Back

DEAR STEP BACK: Your stance and overall posture can help you to get others to keep their distance. Do not reach out toward them or lean in to be available for any type of embrace. Offer your elbow and say this is how you are comfortable greeting people right now. Literally step back when you notice someone coming in for a physical greeting. Cross your arms over your chest or clasp your hands behind your back. Do what you must to block people who are coming in too close for your comfort.

When the crowd swells, stay on the perimeter so that you can breathe and make a quick exit, if needed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn't fully understand why it's an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I'm not fully clothed. He told me he doesn't think it's an issue because he shows me the pictures afterward. I don't want the pictures taken in the first place. What should I say to him to make him understand why this is an issue and why it makes me uncomfortable? -- Sneaky Boyfriend

DEAR SNEAKY BOYFRIEND: You have a right to privacy that includes not always having your picture taken. I also understand why your boyfriend could think you are overreacting. Stand your ground and ask him to respect your privacy by asking before photographing you. Period. Tell him it makes you uncomfortable to be on display in that way. You want to be able to let your guard down with him. You don't feel you can do that when you know that he may be lurking around the corner sneaking shots of you. Ask him to stop.

If he refuses, create some distance for a period of time. Let him know that violating your privacy is a dealbreaker for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is talking about marriage way too soon in our relationship. We've only been dating for five months. We are having a great time together -- that's true. But everything is still new, and she already jokes about the engagement ring she wants. I am sure the jokes are just jokes, but I feel that with every joke there is some truth. She is 30 years old, so I imagine her biological clock is ticking, as people say. But I am not ready to get married or have kids. Should I tell her that she's moving a little too fast for me? -- Too Soon

DEAR TOO SOON: In a word, yes. Talk to your girlfriend and tell her that you are enjoying getting to know her and building a life with her, but you are not even close to thinking about marriage. You should evaluate what you do think about marriage and when you might want to go down that road. She deserves to know your thoughts on the subject.

Ask her what her ideal timeline would be. Yes, you will need to have a real conversation with her about the future. This is true even if in your heart you still want to have fun for a few years and keep things light. Whatever is true for you, she deserves to know -- and vice versa. Five months is long enough to have a sense of whether or not you are compatible and think you want to get more serious. Be honest about where you think you are headed. There's nothing wrong with you two having different timelines, goals and dreams, but you must know what they are so that you can figure out if you should be together at this time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

