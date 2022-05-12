DEAR HARRIETTE: Somebody gave my daughter a black eye while she was away at college, and she didn't tell me. I had to find out from a friend. I am furious and have a million questions, but my daughter refuses to tell me who gave her a black eye. I don't know who she is trying to protect. She does not have a boyfriend, and she isn't normally a fighter, so there are no real suspects that I can point a finger at. I'm so angry and so sad. What can I do? Should I fly to her college town and look for answers? -- Black Eye

DEAR BLACK EYE: Sounds like your daughter didn't tell you about the black eye because she feared the very reaction that you are having right now. While it is horrible that someone assaulted her, she is a young adult now and has the right to deal with her issues in her own way. Of course, you want to protect her and avenge this violation, but it is not your responsibility to do so unless she asks you to.

Back off. Do your best to be a sounding board and a comfort to your daughter. Clearly, she is trying to process what happened to her on her own. You cannot force her to tell you anything, so stop trying. Instead, let her know that you want to support her in any way she needs. Tell her you are sorry for being so pushy about the black eye. Let her know you will stop asking. That may help her to relax. Eventually she may confide in you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The company I work for is doing absolutely everything they can to keep me happy. I've been with them for a while, but I really don't enjoy my job. They pay me well, and that's pretty much the only reason I've stayed this long. I told my boss I am thinking about leaving to explore my options, and he offered me a significant pay increase, more time off and a bigger office. Would it be stupid to leave now? -- Ready To Leave

DEAR READY TO LEAVE: Out of respect for your boss, be honest. Thank him for the pay increase and other bonuses. Let him know that you will stay for at least a particular amount of time that you feel comfortable agreeing to, and make your plan for your future. Figure out what you really want to do. Actively look for a job in that field. Do not give up on your dreams, but be appreciative of how much your boss values you. It is rewarding to know that your company values you enough to shower you with incentives to stay. Your job is to handle this eventual departure with grace so that you remain in good standing whenever the day comes that you leave.

The mistake that some people make when in this position is to take everything that is thrown at them and never share a vision of their future with the company. Then when they leave, it comes as a shock to their boss and often appears to be an insult. Be strategic and honest. Let your boss know how much you appreciate the support and faith in you. Promise to do your best as long as you stay there. Give plenty of notice when you do get another job and, to the best of your ability, try to help them find your replacement. Your boss will appreciate that the most.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine is calling out one of our professors for what she believes is racial profiling, but I witnessed the full situation, and I don't agree with my friend. I think she is overreacting. I really like our professor, and I would hate to see him go down for something that my friend (who has a track record of being irrational) is accusing him of. What should I do? -- Irrational Friend

DEAR IRRATIONAL FRIEND: Now is the time for you to stand in harm's way. Go directly to the school administration and report what you saw. Go into as much detail as you can recall about the incident. Do your best to remain clear and calm as you deliver your version of what you witnessed. Make sure that they record it all, and truthfully answer any follow-up questions they pose.

Since you say that this friend is often irrational, it may not be worth it or wise for you to approach her about her accusations. Allow the investigation to be completed, and be prepared to testify about what you witnessed if the time comes. That is why it is also wise for you to write down or videotape yourself reviewing your memories. The more you record now, the more accurate your recollection will be when asked at a later date.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother recently told me that the reason she has always given me so much responsibility in the house is because she does not trust my brother. She said that I am the only one she can rely on. She told me that my reliability makes her life much easier, and if it weren't for me, she'd feel completely alone in running the house. Do you think that this is enough reason for me to continue to pick up after my brother? I am, at the moment, living under my mother's roof as an adult -- as is he -- so I want to make her life as easy as I can. -- Helping Out

DEAR HELPING OUT: It is unfortunate that you find yourself in a situation where your brother is not pulling his weight. However, your mother has made it clear to you that she needs your help. Since you need to live in her home for now, you should help her in whatever ways you can. That does not mean that you become your brother's maid. You can continue to ask him to pick up after himself. You can speak to your mother about requiring him to clean his personal space -- primarily wherever he sleeps. Perhaps you can deposit his belongings in his room without being responsible for tidying them all. Do your best not to develop hostility toward your brother, as that will disrupt the peace in the house. When you cannot bear it anymore, that's the time to start looking for a new place to live.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is upset with me for not wanting to spend the holidays at his house with his family. I made plans to visit my own grandparents this year (my first time seeing them since the pandemic), but he doesn't think it's fair that he spent time with my immediate family while I haven't spent any time with his family. I do plan on meeting them soon, but not during Christmas or Thanksgiving. Am I being unreasonable? -- Family Time

DEAR FAMILY TIME: The pandemic threw a wrench into many people's lives. Not being able to visit family, particularly elders, for more than a year in many cases, was agonizing all the way around. While it's still recommended that everyone be extremely cautious about the delta variant of COVID-19, now is a time to visit family if at all possible. This is why you are so set on seeing your grandparents, and the same is true for your boyfriend.

His urgency in having you visit his family shows you how serious he is about your relationship, so don't brush him off. Instead, make a solid plan with him for when you can meet his family. Instead of the vague "soon," talk to your boyfriend about a time in early 2022 when you two can go to visit. During this holiday season, be sure to use videoconferencing to speak to them, even as you are with your family.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband often buys new items for the household (appliances that will benefit everyone in the house) but presents them as gifts to me. He doesn't understand that buying a new washer and dryer is not a gift for me if we will both benefit from the appliance. How do I get him to understand why this isn't acceptable? -- Bad Gifts

DEAR BAD GIFTS: Your husband's gesture is not unusual, nor is your reaction to it. When a household needs appliances in order to function, they often become a gift because they can be pricey and take extra effort and money to procure. Yet, an appliance is not the same thing as a personal gift for you.

Be gentle as you attempt to make this point. Thank your husband for buying the appliance that the family needs. Point out that you appreciate him making this purchase for the home, but that it is not the same as getting something special just for you. Tell him you would appreciate something that is not tied to housework or the overall functioning of the home when he gives you a gift. You wish he would do something more personal for you.

Give him ideas. For me, it could be as simple as a bouquet of flowers, an invitation for dinner at a local restaurant, tickets to a performance by an artist I love, tickets to a film I am interested in, a scarf in my favorite color or a bottle of perfume.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a terrible falling-out with my previous boss. She treated me horribly, and we parted on a bad note. I was respectful and loyal to her for the entire time I worked with her, but we don't speak anymore.

She is the only boss I've ever had. Is it wise for me to keep her as a reference on my resume? I don't have any other reference to use. -- Need Reference

DEAR NEED REFERENCE: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings because the reverberations of endings last a long time. Ideally, you want to close out relationships so that both parties feel good about each other when they walk away.

If you need this woman's reference, it sounds like you need to mend that relationship somehow. You need to find it in your heart to forgive her for her bad behavior and to recognize what happened at the breaking point. Then reach out to her. Ask to see her in person. If possible, gauge how she is doing and what is happening in her business. Tell her you are sorry that things ended the way they did. Remind her that she was your first boss, and therefore, she will always hold a special place in your life. Then be direct and ask her if she will write you a letter of recommendation, as you are looking for a new job and would appreciate her support.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0