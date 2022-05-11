DEAR HARRIETTE: I am at my wits' end. My husband is a pot smoker. That is not news. But ever since quarantine started two years ago and we found ourselves at home all day together, he has smoked pot nearly every day -- morning, noon and night. It is no longer recreational. There seems to be a permanent waft of pot smoke going through our apartment, and I can't stand it. I work all day at my computer. The last thing I want to smell is weed as I'm pitching to clients. He is barely working and sits around watching YouTube all day and puffing. I have asked him not to smoke all day, to make sure he lights a candle before he smokes and basically to be more courteous. He just gets mad. We do not have a backyard, so whenever he smokes, the stinky cloud wafts through our whole apartment. I'm sick of it. What can I do? -- Pot-Free Zone

DEAR POT-FREE ZONE: The things that bothered us when we first met someone -- spouses included -- tend to be the very ones that linger years later. And so it goes with your husband and his weed. His frequency of use may have changed, but not the basic behavior. Quarantine was hard on a lot of households. Many people whose jobs were diminished developed unhealthy habits, like daylong weed smoking, much to the dismay of those living with them.

I'm sorry that you did not establish house rules at the beginning of quarantine, but it sounds like you need to set some now -- starting with no smoking in the house before a particular time. Point out how disruptive it is for you as you are working. Suggest that he do things that get him out of the house. That could be anything from looking for work to taking a walk, spending time with friends or going to the gym.

You may not be able to curb his smoking entirely, but if you agitate every time he smokes during the day, you may be able to annoy him enough to limit his usage.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The locals in my new town are complete haters. I'm from New York City. In New York, you can wear whatever you want, and nobody will bat an eye. When I moved to a small town a few months back, I kept my New York fashion sense, and it didn't translate well at all. The locals in the town where I live now give me dirty looks every day. Someone always has something to say about my outfits (mostly negative things). I love dressing up, but I'm sick of the glares and rude remarks. What should I do? -- New Town

DEAR NEW TOWN: Because people who live in New York City come from all walks of life, there is a convergence of styles there that quite naturally leads to a different level of acceptance than in many other places. You have transplanted into a more homogeneous community that has its own set of values and traditions. If you want to live harmoniously there, you may need to think about how to modify your personal presentation a bit to cut down on the glares and snipes. Or you can decide that how you are is perfect and stop noticing their judgment. Your attitude about yourself is what you can control. If you fully embrace your uniqueness and stop allowing their opinions to affect you, over time they may more fully welcome you.

DEAR ONE GOOD DAY: Thank goodness your mother was able to rally -- with assistance -- to celebrate her birthday. I hope you took pictures of her when she was glowing and beautiful. Those moments are important and do prove to her and to the family that your mother's vibrancy and joy are still there, even if you only get to see occasional glimpses.

As people age, their bodies, minds and spirits change. You do need to recognize and accept that your mother is not as energetic as she once was. Pay attention so that you understand her state of being and how you can best support her. Do not buy into a fantasy that because she had one good day, she can return to that state forever. It's more likely that she will have fully engaged moments alongside duller ones. That's OK. Love her in all of the manifestations that she presents. It is a blessing to have your mother alive and alert during the twilight of her life. Savor all of the moments, however they come.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with my sister recently and unloaded on her all about my troubles at home with my husband. She listened for a while, but then I noticed that she wanted to change the subject. I was so upset that I kept going anyway. I needed to get things off my chest. The next time we were together, I noticed that she didn't really engage when I brought up the topic. I can't say that I blame her. She can't fix my problems, but I feel bad that I dumped them on her and then didn't pay attention when it was time to stop. My sister and I are close. I don't want her to worry that I am going to inundate her with my troubles every time we talk. What should I say to her? -- Gone Overboard

DEAR GONE OVERBOARD: You have two options. You can say nothing and just stop bringing up your marital problems with your sister -- at least for now. If she is weary of talking about it, she may appreciate it if you simply stop doing so. You could also take the approach of thanking her for being willing to listen to you when you were so upset. You can then pivot to a professional therapist who can help you figure out a way forward. Make it a priority to engage with a professional and let your sister know that you have indeed sought counseling. In this way, she will know that you are being helped -- and that she does not need to serve in that role.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother had a big birthday recently. We all visited with her, and she looked amazing. Her attendant had done her hair and dressed her beautifully, so she truly was looking vital and happy. The next day, though, my mother looked frail and somewhat out of it, which is more usual for her. Should we just expect this to be her norm? She is in her 90s now. A good day here and there, but more blah days? -- One Good Day

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was very proud of my mother for steering clear of alcohol for over 8 1/2 months. Up until recently, she was doing a great job of staying completely sober. She had a bit of a drinking problem before. My mother started drinking again about two weeks ago and hasn't slowed down since. I feel guilty because maybe I haven't always been the most encouraging on her journey. I've had dinner with her a few times and ordered a drink or two. I'll often request that she have a drink with me and think nothing of it. Now I see that to help her, I should steer clear of alcohol whenever I'm around her. How can I keep her in check when I'm not around? -- Accountability Partner

DEAR ACCOUNTABILITY PARTNER: Let's start with when you are around. Yes, it would be thoughtful and supportive to avoid drinking around your mother. You can encourage her to drink nonalcoholic beverages, just like you. You can also sit down with your mother and apologize for not being sensitive to her commitment to get sober. Do your best to have this conversation with her when she is not under the influence. Remind her of the 8 1/2 months of sobriety that she had accumulated, and encourage her to go for it again -- one day at a time.

If your mother is willing to get support, that would be great. She can attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting online or in person. Go to aa.org to find a meeting near her. While you can be an accountability partner for your mother, it is also beneficial for her to find someone who is working on their own sobriety to partner with.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine is calling out one of our professors for what she believes is racial profiling, but I witnessed the full situation, and I don't agree with my friend. I think she is overreacting. I really like our professor, and I would hate to see him go down for something that my friend (who has a track record of being irrational) is accusing him of. What should I do? -- Irrational Friend

DEAR IRRATIONAL FRIEND: Now is the time for you to stand in harm's way. Go directly to the school administration and report what you saw. Go into as much detail as you can recall about the incident. Do your best to remain clear and calm as you deliver your version of what you witnessed. Make sure that they record it all, and truthfully answer any follow-up questions they pose.

Since you say that this friend is often irrational, it may not be worth it or wise for you to approach her about her accusations. Allow the investigation to be completed, and be prepared to testify about what you witnessed if the time comes. That is why it is also wise for you to write down or videotape yourself reviewing your memories. The more you record now, the more accurate your recollection will be when asked at a later date.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother recently told me that the reason she has always given me so much responsibility in the house is because she does not trust my brother. She said that I am the only one she can rely on. She told me that my reliability makes her life much easier, and if it weren't for me, she'd feel completely alone in running the house. Do you think that this is enough reason for me to continue to pick up after my brother? I am, at the moment, living under my mother's roof as an adult -- as is he -- so I want to make her life as easy as I can. -- Helping Out

DEAR HELPING OUT: It is unfortunate that you find yourself in a situation where your brother is not pulling his weight. However, your mother has made it clear to you that she needs your help. Since you need to live in her home for now, you should help her in whatever ways you can. That does not mean that you become your brother's maid. You can continue to ask him to pick up after himself. You can speak to your mother about requiring him to clean his personal space -- primarily wherever he sleeps. Perhaps you can deposit his belongings in his room without being responsible for tidying them all. Do your best not to develop hostility toward your brother, as that will disrupt the peace in the house. When you cannot bear it anymore, that's the time to start looking for a new place to live.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is upset with me for not wanting to spend the holidays at his house with his family. I made plans to visit my own grandparents this year (my first time seeing them since the pandemic), but he doesn't think it's fair that he spent time with my immediate family while I haven't spent any time with his family. I do plan on meeting them soon, but not during Christmas or Thanksgiving. Am I being unreasonable? -- Family Time

DEAR FAMILY TIME: The pandemic threw a wrench into many people's lives. Not being able to visit family, particularly elders, for more than a year in many cases, was agonizing all the way around. While it's still recommended that everyone be extremely cautious about the delta variant of COVID-19, now is a time to visit family if at all possible. This is why you are so set on seeing your grandparents, and the same is true for your boyfriend.

His urgency in having you visit his family shows you how serious he is about your relationship, so don't brush him off. Instead, make a solid plan with him for when you can meet his family. Instead of the vague "soon," talk to your boyfriend about a time in early 2022 when you two can go to visit. During this holiday season, be sure to use videoconferencing to speak to them, even as you are with your family.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband often buys new items for the household (appliances that will benefit everyone in the house) but presents them as gifts to me. He doesn't understand that buying a new washer and dryer is not a gift for me if we will both benefit from the appliance. How do I get him to understand why this isn't acceptable? -- Bad Gifts

DEAR BAD GIFTS: Your husband's gesture is not unusual, nor is your reaction to it. When a household needs appliances in order to function, they often become a gift because they can be pricey and take extra effort and money to procure. Yet, an appliance is not the same thing as a personal gift for you.

Be gentle as you attempt to make this point. Thank your husband for buying the appliance that the family needs. Point out that you appreciate him making this purchase for the home, but that it is not the same as getting something special just for you. Tell him you would appreciate something that is not tied to housework or the overall functioning of the home when he gives you a gift. You wish he would do something more personal for you.

Give him ideas. For me, it could be as simple as a bouquet of flowers, an invitation for dinner at a local restaurant, tickets to a performance by an artist I love, tickets to a film I am interested in, a scarf in my favorite color or a bottle of perfume.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a terrible falling-out with my previous boss. She treated me horribly, and we parted on a bad note. I was respectful and loyal to her for the entire time I worked with her, but we don't speak anymore.

She is the only boss I've ever had. Is it wise for me to keep her as a reference on my resume? I don't have any other reference to use. -- Need Reference

DEAR NEED REFERENCE: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings because the reverberations of endings last a long time. Ideally, you want to close out relationships so that both parties feel good about each other when they walk away.

If you need this woman's reference, it sounds like you need to mend that relationship somehow. You need to find it in your heart to forgive her for her bad behavior and to recognize what happened at the breaking point. Then reach out to her. Ask to see her in person. If possible, gauge how she is doing and what is happening in her business. Tell her you are sorry that things ended the way they did. Remind her that she was your first boss, and therefore, she will always hold a special place in your life. Then be direct and ask her if she will write you a letter of recommendation, as you are looking for a new job and would appreciate her support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I lied on my resume to get my new job, and now I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing. I've been winging it every day since I started. The money I'm making now is far too good to walk away from, and I really enjoy what I do, but every day I'm afraid that someone is going to notice that I don't belong here. Should I stay until I figure it out? Should I tell a work colleague? -- In Too Deep

DEAR IN TOO DEEP: If you are not exaggerating and you literally do not know what you are doing, now is the time to ask for help. Have you made friends with any of your colleagues? If you have a trusted confidant, talk to that person. Do not reveal that you lied. Instead, point to what you do not understand and ask for guidance on how to handle that task. If you are sincere in your request and ready to jump in and learn, you may get a pass.

Independently, start reading about the work that you do. Go to YouTube University, as many fondly call it, to learn everything you can about how to do your job. Be proactive. That may end up being your saving grace.

If you are confronted by a manager or someone else who seriously questions your capabilities, you may have to confess that you are in over your head. Declare that you want to be good at your job and are doing all that you can to get up to speed -- and you need help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way more than she listens. I feel like we are constantly talking about her issues, and she rarely cares about what's going on in my life. We both had job interviews on the same day, and afterward we talked about her interview the entire time -- she didn't even ask about mine. Is this a friendship worth holding on to? -- One-Sided Friend

DEAR ONE-SIDED FRIEND: How often do you call your friend on her selfishness? Now is the time to clearly let her know what you have observed. Tell her that you have noticed a pattern in your relationship that you do not appreciate -- that she does all the talking and rarely seems to care about what you are going through. Give her concrete examples, such as the debrief after your job interviews. Have two more examples handy so that she can't write that one off as an anomaly.

Then, tell her what you want. Ask her to listen to you when you talk. Request that she not interrupt or change the subject when you are attempting to get a point across. Tell her that the way she can actually be your best friend is to listen more and talk less.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt has been grieving the loss of my uncle (her husband), but she has been taking out her anger on the rest of the family. She doesn't really answer any of our calls these days, and when she does, she's very short-tempered on the phone. What is the best way to deal with this? I do not want to leave her alone with her grief. -- Angry Aunt

DEAR ANGRY AUNT: Do your best to look past her insensitivity right now. While deep in the grieving process, your aunt may feel so raw that she doesn't realize how she is behaving toward her loved ones. Remind yourself that she is in pain. Reach out to her anyway. If the phone isn't working, send her cards. Text her to say you are thinking about her. Make her favorite food and drop it by her home so that she sees the loving gestures regularly.

Don't give up on her. At the same time, you do have to take care of yourself. Limit the length of your interaction with your aunt. If you believe she is going to be rude or dismissive, be pleasant and quick with your engagement with her. Or stick to texts for a while. When you can't take her attitude any longer, tell her that you love her and want to be there for her, but the way she is interacting with you hurts your feelings. Ask her to be more gentle. If she continues to attack you, step back.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0