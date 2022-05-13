DEAR HARRIETTE: I am always the plus-one for a couple of my friends. As the single member of my friend group, they typically call on me at the last minute to go with them to various activities. I do my best to be available, and usually it's fun. My issue is that when I invite them to join me for something -- even when it isn't last-minute -- they hardly ever say yes. Either they have a date, or they are tired because they have had a busy week or some other reason. I'm often tired, too, but I make the effort to have their backs and muster up energy whenever possible. I'm beginning to see how one-sided this is, and I don't appreciate it. What can I do to get them to see how unfairly they are treating me? -- No More Excuses

DEAR NO MORE EXCUSES: Stop saying yes all the time. Tell your friends that you do not like the balance of give-and-take in your friendship. You feel like you are the only reliable one, and this hurts your feelings. Point out that you almost always accommodate your friends when they ask you to do something with them, and rarely do they do the same for you. Ask them how they think they would feel if you almost always said no when they ask you to be their plus-one. If they balk and say they thought you loved being spontaneous, remind them that you love them and want to spend time with them and support them. Of course the activities are often fun, but being in their company is the main driver. That's also what you want when you extend an invitation to them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a small-business owner, so I work very closely with the few employees that I have. I had one particular employee who had been loyal and trusted for years, but she took a job offer and left us completely high and dry. She even lost some major files that we are still struggling to do without in her absence. She is now asking for a letter of recommendation in case she ever needs it. Should I give it to her? -- Bad Ending

DEAR BAD ENDING: Instead of automatically giving your former employee a letter of recommendation, ask her for her assistance. Point out how difficult it has been for you since she lost those files. Ask her to search again to see if she can find them or help piece together the data that is missing. Stay calm and positive as you request her help.

See if she can come in to talk to you in person. Find out what's going on in her life and why she needs a letter of recommendation now. Are things rocky at her job? What exactly is going on? Also, share with her how challenging things have been due to the way that she left. Express how disappointed you are with how she departed. Invite her to help smooth things out at your company. Tell her you do not feel comfortable making a recommendation until you see her step up to fix the discomfort she created.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a terrible falling-out with my previous boss. She treated me horribly, and we parted on a bad note. I was respectful and loyal to her for the entire time I worked with her, but we don't speak anymore.

She is the only boss I've ever had. Is it wise for me to keep her as a reference on my resume? I don't have any other reference to use. -- Need Reference

DEAR NEED REFERENCE: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings because the reverberations of endings last a long time. Ideally, you want to close out relationships so that both parties feel good about each other when they walk away.

If you need this woman's reference, it sounds like you need to mend that relationship somehow. You need to find it in your heart to forgive her for her bad behavior and to recognize what happened at the breaking point. Then reach out to her. Ask to see her in person. If possible, gauge how she is doing and what is happening in her business. Tell her you are sorry that things ended the way they did. Remind her that she was your first boss, and therefore, she will always hold a special place in your life. Then be direct and ask her if she will write you a letter of recommendation, as you are looking for a new job and would appreciate her support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I lied on my resume to get my new job, and now I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing. I've been winging it every day since I started. The money I'm making now is far too good to walk away from, and I really enjoy what I do, but every day I'm afraid that someone is going to notice that I don't belong here. Should I stay until I figure it out? Should I tell a work colleague? -- In Too Deep

DEAR IN TOO DEEP: If you are not exaggerating and you literally do not know what you are doing, now is the time to ask for help. Have you made friends with any of your colleagues? If you have a trusted confidant, talk to that person. Do not reveal that you lied. Instead, point to what you do not understand and ask for guidance on how to handle that task. If you are sincere in your request and ready to jump in and learn, you may get a pass.

Independently, start reading about the work that you do. Go to YouTube University, as many fondly call it, to learn everything you can about how to do your job. Be proactive. That may end up being your saving grace.

If you are confronted by a manager or someone else who seriously questions your capabilities, you may have to confess that you are in over your head. Declare that you want to be good at your job and are doing all that you can to get up to speed -- and you need help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend talks way more than she listens. I feel like we are constantly talking about her issues, and she rarely cares about what's going on in my life. We both had job interviews on the same day, and afterward we talked about her interview the entire time -- she didn't even ask about mine. Is this a friendship worth holding on to? -- One-Sided Friend

DEAR ONE-SIDED FRIEND: How often do you call your friend on her selfishness? Now is the time to clearly let her know what you have observed. Tell her that you have noticed a pattern in your relationship that you do not appreciate -- that she does all the talking and rarely seems to care about what you are going through. Give her concrete examples, such as the debrief after your job interviews. Have two more examples handy so that she can't write that one off as an anomaly.

Then, tell her what you want. Ask her to listen to you when you talk. Request that she not interrupt or change the subject when you are attempting to get a point across. Tell her that the way she can actually be your best friend is to listen more and talk less.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt has been grieving the loss of my uncle (her husband), but she has been taking out her anger on the rest of the family. She doesn't really answer any of our calls these days, and when she does, she's very short-tempered on the phone. What is the best way to deal with this? I do not want to leave her alone with her grief. -- Angry Aunt

DEAR ANGRY AUNT: Do your best to look past her insensitivity right now. While deep in the grieving process, your aunt may feel so raw that she doesn't realize how she is behaving toward her loved ones. Remind yourself that she is in pain. Reach out to her anyway. If the phone isn't working, send her cards. Text her to say you are thinking about her. Make her favorite food and drop it by her home so that she sees the loving gestures regularly.

Don't give up on her. At the same time, you do have to take care of yourself. Limit the length of your interaction with your aunt. If you believe she is going to be rude or dismissive, be pleasant and quick with your engagement with her. Or stick to texts for a while. When you can't take her attitude any longer, tell her that you love her and want to be there for her, but the way she is interacting with you hurts your feelings. Ask her to be more gentle. If she continues to attack you, step back.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been working remotely for a little over a year now. I'm currently in an entry-level position, and of course I would eventually like to move up. I don't make very much now, but my friend was telling me how jealous she is that I work remotely. She tells me that I have the freedom to work from wherever I want, go wherever I want -- all I have to do is take my laptop with me. I am thinking that I should start taking advantage of the fact that I work remotely and spend my time and money traveling with my laptop. I'm sure that after I leave this job, my next one may not be remote. Is this a practical idea? -- Remote Worker

DEAR REMOTE WORKER: First, make sure that you have mastered the duties of your job. That can be more challenging when you work remotely because you aren't in the company of your boss to make course corrections as needed. Figure out a way to get regular feedback so that you continue to learn and grow and stay connected to the company.

In terms of traveling to see the world, figure out what you want to see, and map out a plan. Many people moved back home or to other interesting locales during quarantine, which sometimes opened their horizons and led to new employment. Others simply had wonderful adventures that allowed them to experience new cuisine, neighborhoods and people. Yes, use your remote time to explore your world -- but only after you have set yourself up for success with your business.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

