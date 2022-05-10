DEAR HARRIETTE: I am dating a man who regularly gets his fingernails painted and has a lot of facial piercings. I didn't care for the piercings much when we first met, but as we grew closer, I realized that they were a form of self-expression, and now I really admire them. He will soon meet my family for the first time, and we've already started bickering about his piercings and nail polish. I don't want them to judge him or say something hurtful to him. I asked that he simply remove the piercings and nail polish before meeting my family, and he won't do it. He says that they should accept him for who he is, regardless of his appearance. I'm hurt that he wouldn't honor my request to make me feel comfortable. Is he wrong for refusing to remove them, or am I wrong for asking him to change? -- Piercings

DEAR PIERCINGS: I can understand why he does not want to change and why he is pushing back. You had a choice when you met him as to whether you could accept him for who he is and the way he presents himself. Did you ever talk to him about your initial reaction to him, or how you previously felt about piercings and nail polish on men, for that matter? Is your reluctance to expose him as he is to your parents something you ever told him about before? If it is brand new, your boyfriend probably is feeling hurt.

You need to tell him about your family values, how you grew up, what your parents expect and your thoughts on how to bridge that divide. Since you really like him, you want your parents to accept him. If you believe that removing his piercings and polish will ease him into your family, say so. On the other hand, you may also want to prepare your parents by describing your boyfriend to them and letting them know that he presents differently from what they expect. You can ask them not to be too judgmental and to get to know him before passing judgment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The regional manager at my job fired someone, and I've been picking up the slack while we find their replacement. It hasn't been easy, but I was promised that the work increase would be only temporary. We still don't even have any real candidates lined up, so there's no telling when my workload will go back to normal. Even though this won't be a permanent change, I am still doing much more work. Would it be fair to ask for a permanent raise for a temporary increase in work? -- Heavier Workload

DEAR HEAVIER WORKLOAD: You can ask for what is justifiable -- a raise based on what you are doing now. If your boss agrees, even if it is only temporary until they hire someone else, you will be able to receive fair compensation for the work you are doing.

Your approach should be from a team perspective. Point out that when you were asked to pitch in and handle your former co-worker's workload, you did so enthusiastically. Point out that it's a lot of work over a prolonged period of time. Ask for a fair wage increase and see what your boss says. If they refuse, respectfully tell them that you would like to go back to your former duties.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going out more to social events for work and with friends. It's still kind of scary to be around people, though. People start out wearing masks but inevitably take them off, especially if there are food and drinks being served. All the events I have attended required proof of vaccination and a photo ID, so I know the establishments are trying to keep people safe. I still keep my distance, though, and I don't shake hands. I offer my elbow or just kind of bow my head in acknowledgment. Some people are quick to lean in and want to hug and kiss. How can I get people to keep their distance in these public settings? -- Step Back

DEAR STEP BACK: Your stance and overall posture can help you to get others to keep their distance. Do not reach out toward them or lean in to be available for any type of embrace. Offer your elbow and say this is how you are comfortable greeting people right now. Literally step back when you notice someone coming in for a physical greeting. Cross your arms over your chest or clasp your hands behind your back. Do what you must to block people who are coming in too close for your comfort.

When the crowd swells, stay on the perimeter so that you can breathe and make a quick exit, if needed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn't fully understand why it's an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I'm not fully clothed. He told me he doesn't think it's an issue because he shows me the pictures afterward. I don't want the pictures taken in the first place. What should I say to him to make him understand why this is an issue and why it makes me uncomfortable? -- Sneaky Boyfriend

DEAR SNEAKY BOYFRIEND: You have a right to privacy that includes not always having your picture taken. I also understand why your boyfriend could think you are overreacting. Stand your ground and ask him to respect your privacy by asking before photographing you. Period. Tell him it makes you uncomfortable to be on display in that way. You want to be able to let your guard down with him. You don't feel you can do that when you know that he may be lurking around the corner sneaking shots of you. Ask him to stop.

If he refuses, create some distance for a period of time. Let him know that violating your privacy is a dealbreaker for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is talking about marriage way too soon in our relationship. We've only been dating for five months. We are having a great time together -- that's true. But everything is still new, and she already jokes about the engagement ring she wants. I am sure the jokes are just jokes, but I feel that with every joke there is some truth. She is 30 years old, so I imagine her biological clock is ticking, as people say. But I am not ready to get married or have kids. Should I tell her that she's moving a little too fast for me? -- Too Soon

DEAR TOO SOON: In a word, yes. Talk to your girlfriend and tell her that you are enjoying getting to know her and building a life with her, but you are not even close to thinking about marriage. You should evaluate what you do think about marriage and when you might want to go down that road. She deserves to know your thoughts on the subject.

Ask her what her ideal timeline would be. Yes, you will need to have a real conversation with her about the future. This is true even if in your heart you still want to have fun for a few years and keep things light. Whatever is true for you, she deserves to know -- and vice versa. Five months is long enough to have a sense of whether or not you are compatible and think you want to get more serious. Be honest about where you think you are headed. There's nothing wrong with you two having different timelines, goals and dreams, but you must know what they are so that you can figure out if you should be together at this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a struggling artist who sells my prints online as shirts, tapestries, posters and all types of merchandise. A fan of my art wrote to me the other day to tell me that because I do not ship to the country she lives in, she found my art online and printed it on her own shirt for free. I told her that what she did was stealing and that a true fan wouldn't disrespect me like that. Did I have the wrong attitude about this? -- Art Theft

DEAR ART THEFT: You were hurt and spoke what was on your mind. Now, get creative. Perhaps you can go into business with this person. If they truly are a fan, enlist them in opening up an avenue to print and sell your work in their country. This could be risky, but since they did it for themselves anyway, it could be worth discussing. What if this person were able to set up distribution for you where they live? You can decide the financial terms, but you will have to trust them. If you get a lawyer to help you create a contract, this could turn into something positive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent time with my sister recently and unloaded on her all about my troubles at home with my husband. She listened for a while, but then I noticed that she wanted to change the subject. I was so upset that I kept going anyway. I needed to get things off my chest. The next time we were together, I noticed that she didn't really engage when I brought up the topic. I can't say that I blame her. She can't fix my problems, but I feel bad that I dumped them on her and then didn't pay attention when it was time to stop. My sister and I are close. I don't want her to worry that I am going to inundate her with my troubles every time we talk. What should I say to her? -- Gone Overboard

DEAR ONE GOOD DAY: Thank goodness your mother was able to rally -- with assistance -- to celebrate her birthday. I hope you took pictures of her when she was glowing and beautiful. Those moments are important and do prove to her and to the family that your mother's vibrancy and joy are still there, even if you only get to see occasional glimpses.

As people age, their bodies, minds and spirits change. You do need to recognize and accept that your mother is not as energetic as she once was. Pay attention so that you understand her state of being and how you can best support her. Do not buy into a fantasy that because she had one good day, she can return to that state forever. It's more likely that she will have fully engaged moments alongside duller ones. That's OK. Love her in all of the manifestations that she presents. It is a blessing to have your mother alive and alert during the twilight of her life. Savor all of the moments, however they come.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0