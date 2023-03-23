On March 25 and March 26 a portion of Highway 32 in Bismarck will be closed for the weekend as a building will be removed at the intersection of Cedar Street and Highway N.

Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford said the section of building being removed is the single-story side facing Highway 32. The section of highway to be closed during the removal is between Echols Street and Cedar Street in Bismarck.

“They’re going to be tearing out one of the buildings,” explained Radford. “We’re closing down the highway due to another section of a building being in a very bad condition, and we want to take safety precautions in case anything would fall out into the highway.”

Radford said the owner of the building is taking responsibility and the city is working with the owner on the issue. Radford also said the city is happy to see the owner addressing the issue, and seeing the project be completed.

The buildings have been an issue in the past. At the February meeting, Radford said the city has spent nearly $4,000 when it comes to the buildings, including. A social media post made in January about the state of the building has since drawn more than 200 comments.

Weather permitting, work will take place on March 25 and March 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs, and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.

For additional information from the MoDOT, people can call 1-888-275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.