Precision Eye Care’s annual community tennis tournament is scheduled for June 15-18 at the Floyd Hager tennis courts in Farmington’s Engler Park.

Registration is now open for players in multiple adult and junior divisions: Juniors (Boys/Girls) Singles and Doubles, Adults/Open (Men/Women) Singles and Doubles, Seniors (Men/Women) Doubles and Mixed Open (All Ages) Doubles.

The registration and payment deadline is noon on June 9.

Registered players can participate in a maximum of two events, and final brackets are determined by the number of players in each division. Registration fees are donated to the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs.

“Tennis is still alive and well in our community, and we are happy to continue our support of this sport with the annual tournament,” stated Dr. John Fitz, tournament executive sponsor and founder of Precision Eye Care. “We look forward to having even more participants as we expand the junior brackets each year to see even more kids on the courts.”

Registration fees are $10 and one new can of tennis balls per person per registered event. Registered participants receive a tournament shirt and winners in each event receive plaques.

“All skill levels are encouraged to participate in this community tournament,” said tournament director Julie Powers. “This is a fun activity for kids and adults, and we welcome all players. From beginners to the very experienced players, it’s great watching all players compete on the courts.”

Thursday and Friday matches are played in the afternoon and evening, while Saturday matches run all day long and into the evening. Sunday match times are reserved for weather-delayed and/or remaining finals matches.

Registration forms are available at the Precision Eye Care office located at 140 Westmount Drive in Farmington, in the FILES section of the Facebook group: Tennis - St Francois County, MO or directly from a tournament official.

Tournament officials include: Julie Powers, Lance Sechrest, FHS Coaches Andrew Canter and John England, NCHS Coaches Courtney Kemp-Stuffelbean and Dylan Brewer, Kim Bohnenkamp and Dr. John Fitz.