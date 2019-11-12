* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Serenity HospiceCare is celebrating 30 years of providing their very best in end-of-life care to people in the community and their families.

The hospice service began in November 1989, and is holding a 30th anniversary celebration on Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. with cake and punch. The public is invited to attend and share a story of a loved one on their services, or to just come celebrate with them.

Executive Director, Gayla Sisk said HospiceCare started with only volunteers because they believed hospice care should be available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Fast forward 30 years, and Serenity HospiceCare still serves on those very same principles today, she said.

“I am so incredibly grateful that this founding group and all their supporters kept the faith and didn’t lose sight of their goal,” she said. “Because of their commitment to our community, thousands of patients and their families have been served over the last thirty years, many of whom would not have been able to afford services had it not been for Serenity HospiceCare.”

Because this group of volunteers believed in the mission and did not give up, their staff has been able to provide physical, emotional, and spiritual support to thousands of families going through the most difficult time of their lives, she said.

According to Beth Simmons, director of marketing, the service maintains its allegiance to the principles on which it was founded.

“We live in a busy, corporate world these days but because of our humble beginnings, we still believe in keeping our promises and fulfilling the goals that group of volunteers set out to do thirty years ago,” she said. “Thankfully, that small group of individuals who spoke about their dream of providing a service called hospice refused to give up and in doing so, helped make our community a better place to live....and to die.”