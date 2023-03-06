The local transitional housing center for the homeless, Shared Blessings, will be stepping into a new realm of fundraising Friday when they host Purse Bingo on in Bonne Terre.

At 6:30 p.m. on March 10, Shared Blessings will kick off the inaugural Purse Bingo at Heritage Hall in Bonne Terre, located at 118 East School Street, to help benefit the ministry.

Lisa Brotherton-Barnes, director of Shared Blessings, said the event works just like regular bingo, except rather than winning cash, the round winner will walk away with a designer purse.

While there are 10 rounds of bingo during the event, there are more than 10 purses from which to choose, since more than one person could hit a bingo.

Bingo-winners won't just have purses from which to choose, non-purse options are available, too.

Additional bingo cards can be purchased for $1 each, or a pack of bingo cards can be bought for $10.

The cost for an advance ticket is $20 or $100 for six people until Tuesday, and $25 at the door. Tickets include 10 rounds of bingo, finger foods, soft drinks, and attendance prizes can be purchased by calling 573-358-2998. Payments can be done online via Paypal, Venmo, or Square.

Raffle tickets are also being sold for a surprise purse at $5 per raffle ticket. Only 300 tickets will be sold for the surprise purse, a Maisie 3-in-1 tote bag from Michael Kors retailed at $678. Another raffle taking place during the event is the 50/50.

All proceeds benefit Shared Blessings. Brotherton-Barnes said the shelter needs the money renovations, construction work, and updating its enclosed playground.

Shared Blessings is a faith-based ministry established to provide transitional housing for homeless men, women, and families in St. Francois County. The goal of Shared Blessings is to help people who are ready and willing to help themselves get back on track. As part of their assistance efforts, the organization helps connect people with local agencies that help with employment, medical care, mentoring, housing, and more.

For additional information about the event or to purchase tickets call 573-358-2998 or send a Facebook message to the Shared Blessings Facebook page.