The St. Francois County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body found in a shed in Mitchell, approx. 1 mile south of Leadwood. Watch DailyJournalOnline.com for additional details as they become available.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Mother’s Day is meant to celebrate the bond of love shared between children and their mothers. It’s also the perfect day to spend time with Mo…
Amid the many accidents on which the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported during the last week were two fatal accidents occurring out…
Though he will humbly dismiss the title of “legend,” Dan Schunks has influenced countless students and colleagues and instilled a love for mus…
ST. LOUIS – A man from Ste. Genevieve County pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday and admitted schemes to defraud both Home Depot and Mis…