Child care subsidy benefits extended

The Missouri Department of Social Services is extending full-time child care subsidy benefits through Dec. 31 for eligible school-aged students who are not attending in person.

The extension of this benefit, effective since Sept. 1, ensures children remain safe and supervised and supports working parents during the school day. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Child Care Plan makes this additional benefit to families possible. The regular Child Care Subsidy program benefit covers before and after school care or full day care when school is not in session. The additional benefit through CARES Act funding covers full day care when school-aged children are not attending in person. Families who need to use full-time child care for their child should contact the Family Support Division.