Parson won’t stop execution of intellectually disabled man

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson won’t stop the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson Tuesday, saying he believes the evidence showed the intellectually disabled man was fully aware of his crime.

“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court’s order,” the Republican governor said.

The announcement came amid pleas for Parson to spare the life of Johnson, 61, from Pope Francis, a former Missouri governor, members of Congress and faith-based groups, who want the governor to halt execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday at the state’s death chamber at ERDCC in Bonne Terre.

Parson had not previously said whether he was considering the requests.

But Monday’s statement showed the former county sheriff siding with a jury and the courts in rejecting the idea that Johnson is not competent to be executed.

Pope Francis last week asked Parson to commute Johnson’s sentence. In a letter to Parson, the Pope did not deny that “grave crimes such as his deserve grave punishment” but called on Parson to consider “the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life.”