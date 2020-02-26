U.S. meth hubs being targeted

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon recently announced on Feb. 20 that the DEA will direct enforcement resources to methamphetamine “transportation hubs” — areas where meth is often trafficked in bulk and then distributed across the country. While continuing to focus on stopping drugs being smuggled across the border, DEA’s Operation Crystal Shield will ramp up enforcement to block their further distribution into America’s neighborhoods.

DEA has identified eight major meth transportation hubs where these efforts will be concentrated: Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, and the St. Louis Division. Together, these DEA Field Divisions accounted for more than 75% of meth seized in the U.S. in 2019.

According to a St. Louis Division news release, Operation Crystal Shield builds on existing DEA initiatives that target major drug trafficking networks, including the Mexican cartels responsible for the overwhelming majority of meth trafficked into and within the U.S. From fiscal year 2017 to 2019, DEA domestic seizures of meth increased 127% from 49,507 pounds to 112,146 pounds. The St. Louis Division seizures were up 56% from fiscal year 2018 to 2019. During the same timeframe, the number of DEA arrests related to meth rose nearly 20%.