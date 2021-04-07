Woman found in contempt of court over plans to care for Festus-area chimps

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Wednesday found a Missouri woman in contempt of court for violating a settlement agreement with an animal rights group over the care of seven chimps originally from a facility near Festus.

Tonia Haddix now has 14 days to find a lawyer and try to strike a deal with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry, who found that Haddix had violated a 2020 consent decree. If she fails to do so, she risks a fine of $50 a day until she complies with the agreement.

"I am getting an attorney because I'm suing them," Haddix told Perry at one point, referring to PETA. She later vowed that she would not deal with PETA.

Haddix, who has been representing herself in the lawsuit, signed the consent decree with PETA last fall, agreeing to send four of the chimps, Tammy, Connor, Candy and Kerry, to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida. Three other chimps, Crystal, Mikayla and Tonka, are to stay with Haddix, but in a facility built to specific standards, including a requirement for a full-time chimpanzee caregiver, a part-time maintenance worker and experienced volunteers.

