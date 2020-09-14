Department of Natural Resources loans available for energy improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting low-interest energy improvement loan applications. Public K-12 schools, public colleges and universities, local governments including municipal, county, regional and international airports, public water and wastewater treatment facilities and public and not-for-profit hospitals are eligible to compete for a total of $4.5 million for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state.

The loan application period runs from Aug. 3, 2020, through Oct. 30, 2020, for loans between $10,000 and $1 million. Loan applications will be evaluated on a competitive basis by the department’s Division of Energy. If money remains after applications have been reviewed and prioritized, consideration will be given to loans in excess of $1 million.

“As part of the state’s effort to support economic recovery, the Department of Natural Resources is pleased to offer an Energy Loan Program cycle to help eligible applicants make cost-saving energy improvements,” said Craig Redmon, director of the department's Division of Energy. “The program can help stimulate Missouri’s economy by saving taxpayer money and supporting jobs in Missouri.” Loans are repaid from energy savings achieved. Loans to public schools and local governments do not count against debt limits or require a public vote or bond issuance.