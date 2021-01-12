Dinkins' bill asks for changes to Missouri's Castle Doctrine

State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, has filed House Bill 663, which would change language in Missouri’s Castle Doctrine.

The changes intend to protect from prosecution citizens who defend their property, including through the use of deadly force.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Dinkins said the changes to the language were necessary to protect citizens like the McCloskeys of St. Louis, who were prosecuted for aiming weapons at Black Lives Matter protesters who were on their way to protest at the mayor’s residence, and strayed onto the property of couple’s Portland Place mansion.

“It seems like common sense to me that if someone is protecting their property, they shouldn’t be vulnerable to lawsuits for doing something that is legal,” Dinkins said. “Without appropriate Second Amendment protections, all our other rights are rendered useless.”

Former Gov. Matt Blunt first signed Senate Bill 62, the Castle Doctrine, in 2007, which removed the “duty to retreat” for victims of criminal attack and was heralded by NRA lobbyists. Within the first decade of the new millennium, several states had filed “stand your ground” laws.

