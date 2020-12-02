First coronavirus vaccinations in Missouri could begin next week

Those first doses will also be the first solid evidence of an eventual end to the global pandemic that has cost nearly 1.5 million lives, infected more than 63 million people worldwide and devastated economies. It also represents the first sign of relief to exhausted health care workers on the cusp of a second wave of cases that could result in overwhelmed hospitals.

Williams said state officials found out last week how much of the vaccine they would receive from Pfizer. Officials sought distribution sites that would be able to store the vaccine at 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit and be able to administer it to thousands of people in a short time. Ten sites have been chosen around the state, although Williams would not identify them for security reasons. Those 10 sites said they could vaccinate about 35,000 health care workers and long-term care facility staff, he said, and officials are now expanding the number of distribution sites.

Williams said that state officials at all levels have been working on the distribution plan since July, “knowing that whatever plan we came up with we would have to adapt."

"We've always known that we had to have the capacity to turn on a dime," he added.