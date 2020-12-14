First St. Louis-area vaccine doses administered to Mercy health care workers

Employees of the Mercy hospital system made history Monday afternoon as the first in the St. Louis area to receive doses of the federally-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, an infectious disease specialist and the chief medical officer of Mercy Hospital South, was the first in the region to get a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration late last week.

“We have been eagerly waiting,” Akhtar said after getting the first of the vaccine's two-doses at the Sappington hospital Monday as hospital staff cheered and applauded. It was "just like my flu shot," she added.

The shot began the first wave of local vaccinations — available exclusively for frontline health care workers — and marks a new phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 2,500 people in the St. Louis metro area alone.

On Monday, shipments of the Pfizer vaccine also arrived in Illinois and thousands more doses were expected at area hospitals and assisted living facilities in coming days.

Nicole Boyer, an ICU nurse at Mercy South, was among the 20 staff members at her hospital to be vaccinated Monday, along with 20 employees at Mercy Hospital St. Louis who also recieved doses that afternoon.