Galloway details CARES Act unemployment benefits

On Monday, State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report showing that, through October, more than 500,000 Missouri citizens received almost $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits through COVID-19 response funding from the federal government.

The report is part of Galloway's effort to ensure transparency in how federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response are being spent by the state.

"Thousands of Missouri families lost their jobs during this health crisis through no fault of their own, and these programs have provided a lifeline to them," Galloway said. "This report shows the impact of the pandemic and the extent of assistance needed. Missourians continue to need support because the economic effects of this crisis are not over."

Several federal laws enacted and executive actions taken in 2020 provided unemployment assistance, including the CARES Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Some of those assistance programs have already ended; others are scheduled to end on Dec. 31.