Gilster-Mary Lee workers test positive for COVID-19

Gilster-Mary Lee began ramping down production there beginning mid-week, and was scheduled to fully close the plant Saturday.

By Friday, Randolph County was reporting nearly 170 cases, more than double the number from a week prior. The health department also reported Friday the second death of a county resident who had contracted COVID-19. No additional information was provided about the deceased.

Other counties also saw their COVID-19 cases jump significantly over the past week because of the outbreak at Gilster. Cases more than tripled, from seven to 24, in Perry County, and nearly doubled in Jackson County, from 57 to 120.

Perry County Health Department Administrator Barb Stevenson expressed concern that some citizens of the county who work at Gilster may feel ostracized because people falsely assume that the company is the only source of community spread. She said that people in her county should realize that they could contract COVID-19 from anyone at any time. Symptoms do not typically develop until days after a person contracts the disease, and some people never develop symptoms at all, but are able to spread it.

Stevenson said the goal is not to fully prevent people from contracting the disease. “We’re trying to keep people from getting it all at once and overwhelming the health care system,” she said. Stevenson said multiple factors have to be weighed in making decisions such as the one Gilster did to temporarily close two plants.

“When you’re supplying the majority of food to food banks, you’re not just impacting the fact of spreading an illness,” she said. “You’re also impacting a company, you’re putting entire households out of income, and then you have the secondary thing to worry about at that point in your community — it’s not just the spread, it’s the economic impact and lack of food.”

Stevenson said that when there’s an outbreak in a factory, the goal is to slow the spread, not necessarily eliminate it.

“Those plants will reopen,” she said. “For those that weren’t in contact with the virus, we hope everyone else is getting over the virus at that point, and then you’ll have your next wave of people that will also get ill.”