Gilster-Mary Lee workers test positive for COVID-19

Still reeling from the death of its president and CEO to COVID-19, Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., one of Southern Illinois’ and Southeast Missouri's largest employers and a critical food manufacturer, continues to grapple with an outbreak of the coronavirus that has idled two plants and sickened numerous factory workers over the past few weeks.
At least 150 workers at Gilster-Mary Lee’s four food manufacturing plants in Randolph County, IL, have tested positive for COVID-19.
That includes 100 factory workers who live in Randolph County, and 45 in neighboring Jackson County, in addition to smaller numbers of workers in Perry and Williamson counties, according to figures from the respective health departments. These cases are in addition to the numerous employees of the company’s administrative office in Chester who contracted the coronavirus or were required to quarantine because of exposure in early April. Many of them have recovered, though the longtime patriarch of the family-run business, Don Welge, died in a St. Louis hospital on April 16.
The Southern lllinoisan was not able to confirm whether there are additional workers who have tested positive who live in other counties, or who work at the company’s plants just across the river in Perry County, Missouri.
The private-label food manufacturer employs about 1,200 people in its Illinois plants and draws employees from across the region.
Though the company has had to temporarily shutter two plants — one in Chester two weeks ago, and one this week in Steeleville — food production continues. The Chester baking mix plant, which shut down April 18, began reopening this week, and two additional plants, one each in Chester and Steeleville, have continued operations uninterrupted. Employees have tested positive across all four plants, though workers at the Steeleville baking mix plant have been hit hardest. About a fourth of the plant’s 400 employees had tested positive as of Friday.
Gilster-Mary Lee began ramping down production there beginning mid-week, and was scheduled to fully close the plant Saturday.
By Friday, Randolph County was reporting nearly 170 cases, more than double the number from a week prior. The health department also reported Friday the second death of a county resident who had contracted COVID-19. No additional information was provided about the deceased.
Other counties also saw their COVID-19 cases jump significantly over the past week because of the outbreak at Gilster. Cases more than tripled, from seven to 24, in Perry County, and nearly doubled in Jackson County, from 57 to 120.
Perry County Health Department Administrator Barb Stevenson expressed concern that some citizens of the county who work at Gilster may feel ostracized because people falsely assume that the company is the only source of community spread. She said that people in her county should realize that they could contract COVID-19 from anyone at any time. Symptoms do not typically develop until days after a person contracts the disease, and some people never develop symptoms at all, but are able to spread it.
Stevenson said the goal is not to fully prevent people from contracting the disease. “We’re trying to keep people from getting it all at once and overwhelming the health care system,” she said. Stevenson said multiple factors have to be weighed in making decisions such as the one Gilster did to temporarily close two plants.
“When you’re supplying the majority of food to food banks, you’re not just impacting the fact of spreading an illness,” she said. “You’re also impacting a company, you’re putting entire households out of income, and then you have the secondary thing to worry about at that point in your community — it’s not just the spread, it’s the economic impact and lack of food.”
Stevenson said that when there’s an outbreak in a factory, the goal is to slow the spread, not necessarily eliminate it.
“Those plants will reopen,” she said. “For those that weren’t in contact with the virus, we hope everyone else is getting over the virus at that point, and then you’ll have your next wave of people that will also get ill.”
Tom Welge, Gilster’s vice president of technical affairs and general counsel, said the company is working closely with local and state officials and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Employees were provided masks, on an optional basis, beginning three weeks ago, he said.
The company has also contracted with a food safety expert to help guide it through this unprecedented situation.
“We would not continue operating if we did not feel we could safely consider operation,” he said, adding that the company has two primary goals: food safety and employee safety. “And they’re both equally important.”
But some employees have expressed concern. Two employees, and two others, a family member and a close friend of an employee, told The Southern that they feel the company should have done more to protect its factory workers; two of the individuals or their loved ones contracted COVID-19. They all asked that their names be withheld over concerns that speaking out could result in negative consequences for the individuals at their job sites.
Local health officials have felt the weight of the pressure. Last weekend, as the number of COVID-19 cases at the Steeleville plant began to escalate, The Randolph County Health Department removed its Facebook page where it had been posting daily updates of case numbers in the county. Some comments on the Facebook page had been critical of the department. The daily press release is now posted solely to the health department’s website. A few days later, the department announced that it had designated a spokesperson to allow its executive director, Angie Oathout, who had been fielding numerous media calls, to concentrate on the county’s COVID-19 response.
The Southern’s interviews with more than a dozen people with knowledge of the outbreaks at Gilster-Mary Lee, and the response to it, shed light on some of the difficult conversations playing out behind the scenes in a rural area where the public health and economic stakes are high.
Randolph County has one of the highest downstate per-capita infection rates.
Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said that all actions taken to temporarily close plants at Gilster have been done voluntarily by the company. He described talks as amicable, but said it has been a challenging time for everyone.
“We all are working toward the same result, or at least that’s my opinion of things ... which is we’re trying to walk a fine line between keeping people safe, keeping a regional employer — a strong economic engine — open, and providing food to our food supply, which is obviously a necessity at this point,” he said.
Teams of people are working together to keep Gilster operational.
Representatives of the county’s three hospitals — Chester Memorial, Red Bud Regional and Sparta Community — have been stationed at Gilster’s plants to screen employees when they arrive and leave at every shift change. Temperatures are taken, and employees are questioned about potential exposure. Individuals who are symptomatic are tested for COVID-19 on site and sent home to quarantine and await test results.
That’s how the outbreak was identified at the Steeleville plant.
“We started to identify cases last Friday (April 24) and had a conversation with IDPH and Gilster at that time,” Oathout said.
Initially, a decision was made to keep the plant operational. “Illinois Department of Public Health felt, at that time, with the number of individuals, and because they were deemed essential, that they did not feel a closure was in order,” she said.
But Oathoat said that by two days later, 28 cases had been identified in the plant. “That’s how quickly it spreads,” she said.
“It just got to the point where I’m like, we can’t continue, we’ve got to get people out of the building,” she said. As of Friday, the health department reported that about 80 residents of Randolph County who work at that Steeleville plant had tested positive; at least two dozen additional workers at that facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 live in surrounding counties.
Welge said he understood the concerns expressed by the health department, and began ramping down production, which required fewer employees through the week, and fully closed Saturday. In addition to routine cleaning, the company is also utilizing a commercial disinfection service as a precautionary measure.
Though some of the other plants are also seeing outbreaks, Welge said he’s hopeful that this is the end of shutdowns.
“Each situation is unique,” he said. “We’re trying to use the best practices of what the health department is bringing to us, what we see at the state level and the national level. At some point that becomes the right decision. It may come at those other plants. We hope not. We continue to monitor it daily.”
