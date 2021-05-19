A failure by Missouri lawmakers could trigger collection of mistaken jobless benefits

After state lawmakers failed to sign off on a plan to allow 46,000 Missourians to keep mistakenly paid jobless benefits, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is again considering whether to restart the collection process.
The House and Senate left town for the summer Friday without resolving a $48 million question about the overpayments, which people received as part of the scramble to address job losses early on in the pandemic.
The issue began surfacing in January when people who had worked multiple jobs were told some of the benefits they had received needed to be repaid. In some cases, those amounts were more than $8,000 at a time when many businesses were still in shutdown mode and jobs were scarce.
Lawmakers acknowledged mistakes had been made, but agreed that most people weren’t trying to defraud the system.
As part of the negotiations between the Legislature and the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations over the payments, the department agreed to temporarily halt collections pending action by lawmakers.
Now that lawmakers have returned home, Labor spokeswoman Maura Browning said a decision on whether to restart has not been made.
“We are examining the options available and will provide notice to affected claimants widely should the state begin collections processes,” Browning said.
In March, the House approved legislation to waive the federal unemployment overpayments, but the proposal failed to advance in the Senate after an amendment was added to cut the number of weeks people can receive benefits.
Under that provision, which was opposed by Democrats, the current time limit for benefits of 20 weeks would apply when the unemployment rate is higher than 9%, but it could drop to as little as 12 weeks if the unemployment rate is at or below 5.5%.
Some lawmakers have suggested scheduling a special session to address the issue, but Parson may not be amenable to the idea. When the issue first surfaced earlier this year, the governor said the department should try to get the money back.
The administration shifted its position as members of the House reached a bipartisan consensus on forgiving the federal portion. The House left out the state portion after receiving assurance the Department of Labor was willing to work out interest-free repayment plans.
At the Capitol Wednesday, lawmakers and legislative staff said Parson has not notified them of any plans to call a special session.