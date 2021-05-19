A failure by Missouri lawmakers could trigger collection of mistaken jobless benefits

After state lawmakers failed to sign off on a plan to allow 46,000 Missourians to keep mistakenly paid jobless benefits, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is again considering whether to restart the collection process.

The House and Senate left town for the summer Friday without resolving a $48 million question about the overpayments, which people received as part of the scramble to address job losses early on in the pandemic.

The issue began surfacing in January when people who had worked multiple jobs were told some of the benefits they had received needed to be repaid. In some cases, those amounts were more than $8,000 at a time when many businesses were still in shutdown mode and jobs were scarce.

Lawmakers acknowledged mistakes had been made, but agreed that most people weren’t trying to defraud the system.

As part of the negotiations between the Legislature and the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations over the payments, the department agreed to temporarily halt collections pending action by lawmakers.

Now that lawmakers have returned home, Labor spokeswoman Maura Browning said a decision on whether to restart has not been made.