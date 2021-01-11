After riot in nation’s capital, Missouri officials look at tightening security

Although a pro-Trump rally outside the Missouri Capitol Wednesday was not violent, the ability of domestic terrorists to take over a building in Washington left many in Jefferson City concerned that a similar violent meltdown could happen here.

Security in the Missouri Capitol was tightened in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and again after the 2014 civil unrest in Ferguson, with more screening of visitors and fewer visitor entrances.

The main point of security in the Missouri Capitol is the 29-member Capitol Police force, which is in charge of the capital complex.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chief, Zim Schwartze, took over in January 2020 after the firing of the previous chief, who had advocated for a change in how the department is managed.

Currently, the department is under the authority and budget of the Department of Public Safety, which is controlled by Parson. But there has been a push to put the department under the Missouri State Capitol Commission, which is comprised of lawmakers, judges and statewide officials.

The maneuver would give leaders in the House and Senate more input into how the $1.8 million department operates.