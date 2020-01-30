DNR loans available for energy improvements

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting low-interest energy improvement loan applications. Public K-12 schools, public colleges and universities, local governments including municipal, county, regional and international airports, public water and wastewater treatment facilities, and public and not-for-profit hospitals are eligible to compete for a total of $6 million for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state.
The loan application period runs from Jan. 15, 2020, through April 17, 2020, for loans between $10,000 and $2 million. Loan applications will be evaluated on a competitive basis by the department’s Division of Energy. If money remains after applications have been reviewed and prioritized, consideration will be given to loans in excess of $2 million.
“Energy efficiency is essential to Missourians and is key to a strong economy. Quality, affordable energy should be available to all, and the Energy Loan Program assists in making this possible,” said Craig Redmon, director of the Missouri Division of Energy. “The Energy Loan Program covers many facets of our economy, creating jobs to install energy-efficient innovations and retrofits into already established schools, hospitals and government buildings, saving taxpayers money.”
Loans are repaid from energy savings achieved. Loans to public schools and local governments do not count against debt limits or require a public vote or bond issuance.
You have free articles remaining.
The loans, administered as part of the Energy Loan Program, provide financing for energy-saving investments, such as high-efficiency lighting fixtures and lamps, high-efficiency heating ventilation and air-conditioning systems, combined heat and power systems, renewable energy systems, waste heat recovery, energy-efficient fine bubble diffusers and high-efficiency pumps, building shell improvements, such as insulation and other infiltration measures, and other measures that reduce energy use and cost.
Since the Energy Loan Program’s inception in 1989, the Division of Energy has awarded more than 616 loans, resulting in more than $115 million in completed energy efficiency projects and more than $214 million in estimated cumulative energy savings. There have been no loan defaults in the 30-year history of the Energy Loan Program.
For a list of recipients or to learn more about the Energy Loan Program, please visit energyloan.mo.gov or contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy at 573-751-2254 or toll-free at 855-522-2796.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.