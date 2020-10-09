Federal court puts halt on Missouri ballot requirement

In a case brought by the NAACP and the Missouri League of Women Voters, the court signed off on a plan approved by the Legislature this spring that allows anyone to cast an absentee vote as long as they get the ballot envelope notarized.

The new law includes an exception allowing at-risk people — defined as those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — to vote absentee without having their ballot envelopes notarized.

The court said the exceptions provided by the Republican-controlled House and Senate were lawful.

“Although the Missouri Constitution establishes that the right to vote is fundamental to Missouri citizens, the right to vote absentee does not enjoy such high status,” the court wrote. “Although Appellants allege that the notarization requirement infringes on the fundamental right to vote, this court has found that there is no constitutional right in Missouri to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot.”

The voting-rights groups had argued that the law doesn’t do enough to protect Missourians’ right to vote because it forces people to use a notary, which could expose them to the potentially deadly coronavirus. They urged the court to simply count all ballots in the upcoming election regardless of whether they are notarized.