In nod to potential violence, Missouri Capitol swells with police

JEFFERSON CITY — A heavier police presence was in plain view at the Missouri Capitol Tuesday, as officials responded to threats of violence triggered by President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other agencies patrolled the corridors, occasionally stopping in one of the chambers to view the proceedings of the House and Senate.

The boost in police came after the Capitol Police Department, which is in charge of security in the building, asked for assistance following a warning from the FBI that far-right extremist groups are planning to march on state capitals this weekend.

In a memo to lawmakers, Senate Administrator Patrick Baker told members of the Senate: “You will see additional officers in the Capitol building from the Highway Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and other agencies throughout the coming weeks.”

“This is for the safety of the people in the building in light of recent events across our country,” said Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze in a memo to legislative leaders.

Some lawmakers were clearly unnerved after the attack by supporters of Trump on the U.S. Capitol last week, as well as the potential for more violence heading toward the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.