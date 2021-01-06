Jefferson Co. lawmaker wants to rename I-55 stretch in Arnold for Trump

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson County lawmaker wants to honor outgoing President Donald Trump by naming a stretch of highway after him in Jefferson County.

Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, an Arnold Republican who has said she would consider running for statewide office in 2022, said her proposal was her way of saying “thank you” to Trump “for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term.”

“The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership,” she said in a statement.

Coleman’s legislation would rename the Jefferson County stretch “Donald J Trump Highway.” The stretch would span from Highway 141 to Richardson Road.

As of Wednesday, the first day of the annual legislative session, Coleman’s measure had yet to be assigned to committee.

Lawmakers have traditionally named roadways after people who have already died.

To the north of the proposed Trump Highway, Missouri law classifies a portion of Interstate 55 in St. Louis County as the “Rosa Parks Highway.” The portion starts one mile south of Lindbergh Boulevard and ends at Butler Hill Road, near the Jefferson County line.