Landowners: What to expect when trapping feral hogs

When state and federal agencies receive a report of feral hog sightings or sign on private land, a member of the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership is dispatched to review the evidence and visit with the landowner. The Missouri Department of Conservation has said it is important that landowners know what to expect when they embark on the process of eliminating feral hogs on their land.

The partnership is made up of 12 state and federal organizations that work together on feral hog elimination. Partnership members participating in on-the-ground trapping efforts include the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), USDA APHIS Wildlife Services (USDA WS) and the L-A-D Foundation.

“We respond to the initial request within five working days to let the landowner know we received their request and give them a timeframe of when they can expect a visit from us,” said Jason Jensen. Normally MDC’s private lands division chief, Jensen is currently representing MDC as an incident commander on the elimination partnership.

Jensen said when visiting with a landowner, they’ll be walked through the process, step by step on what will happen. From start to finish of the feral hog trapping process, Jensen said, the most important thing for landowners to know is that they’re in control of what happens on their land.