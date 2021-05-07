Lawmakers approve new state budget, forgo spending on Medicaid expansion

Parson’s move

Parson has not said what he plans to do, spurring speculation that the courts may be left making the decision on whether to require the state to earmark the $1.9 billion in state and federal funding needed to pay for the expansion of Mo HealthNet.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said the budget makes it clear that the administration doesn’t have the ability to begin signing up additional enrollees on July 1.

Democrats urged Parson to allow for the new recipients to get health care benefits.

“As a former sheriff, the governor built a solid reputation for respecting and upholding the law,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. “We don’t believe he will sully that reputation by playing political games with the lives of 275,000 of his fellow Missourians and refusing to fulfill his constitutional duty.”

Parson said in a tweet last week his team would evaluate the situation. “We will assess our options and legal requirements on how to move forward with Medicaid expansion, once the budget is finalized,” he said.

Pay raises