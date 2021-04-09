Lawmakers in ‘gun-friendly’ Missouri vow to block Biden gun plan

Missouri Republicans reacted swiftly to President Joe Biden’s action Thursday to address gun violence in the United States.

The GOP leaders of the Senate vowed to put at least one pending bill on a fast track in a bid to block the Democratic president’s moves.

Biden announced six executive actions Thursday, including a tightening of regulations for buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and often lack serial numbers used to trace them.

He also proposed a rule to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

And the administration is publishing model legislation intended to make it easier for states to adopt their own “red flag” laws, allowing individuals to petition a court to authorize police to confiscate weapons from a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Missouri Republican leaders, who have worked to promote and protect gun ownership, signaled they would pursue passage of legislation that would declare as invalid all federal laws that infringe on the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.