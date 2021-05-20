Lawsuit filed to force Medicaid expansion in Missouri

“On July 1st, under Missouri’s Constitution, that eligibility will be expanded to childless adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level — which means that doctors’ visits, medications, and other services can and should be provided through MO HealthNet at that time,” she said.

The lawsuit was filed against the Department of Social Services on behalf of three Missourians who would become eligible for services on July 1 under the constitutional amendment.

It also follows comments by Michael Neidorff, the CEO of Clayton-based Centene, who threatened recently to leave Missouri over the state’s lack of Medicaid expansion.

Jefferson City attorneys Chuck Hatfield and Lowell Pearson filed the lawsuit.

One plaintiff, according to the lawsuit, is Stephanie Doyle, a single mother of three children who earns $12 per hour working full time. The lawsuit says she struggles with severe eczema and needs two medications for the ailment, “but is unable to afford them without health coverage.”

A second plaintiff, Melinda Hille, in unable to work because of medical conditions and earns less than 100% of the federal poverty level, the lawsuit says.