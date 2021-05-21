Legislators discuss Wayfair Bill, other bills passed

Three state legislators were featured speakers at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon at the Centene Center at noon Thursday.
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-Festus, Reps. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge and Dale Wright, R-Farmington spoke about bills that were passed in Jefferson City during the 2021 legislative session that recently adjourned.
Gannon began her talk with a short summary of how the sessions went. “This year’s session ended unexpectedly, especially on the Senate side. But, I would like to focus on quality instead of quantity and talk about some of the good things that happened in the legislature that is going to be really good for you and the entire state.”
Two bills that Gannon sponsored and highlighted will be going to the governor’s desk to be signed.
“Senate Bill 71 is an omnibus bill,” she said. “It includes provisions relating to long-term orders of protection to anyone who poses a serious threat to the health of an individual or their child.
“Senate Bill 303 deals with worker’s compensation. It includes language to shore up our state’s Second Injury Fund and it allows for electronic transfer of benefits rather than requiring the state to send paper checks through the mail. The recipients will receive these checks six to eight days sooner than if they would have received them through the mail.”
Stating that on the final day of session, a COVID liability bill was finally passed, Gannon spoke about Senate Bill 51. “It will protect businesses that are doing their best to comply with state and local regulations, [they] will no longer have to worry about being sued simply because someone came into their facility and thought they caught some type of disease. It protects small businesses, health care workers, schools, churches from COVID-19 lawsuits.”
With the nickname of “The Wayfair Bill”, Gannon said that Senate Bill 153 places a sales tax on online purchases from out of state.
“[It’s] creating parity between brick and mortar retailers and online megastores,” she said. “We are finally leveling the playing field. This will ensure that out-of-state websites will no longer have the competitive advantages of being able to sell goods to Missourians tax-free, encouraging people to shop local and keep money in our local economy.”
Gannon also spoke about the following Senate Bills (SB) passed:
- SB 126 permanently allows restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to go for online or phone orders.
- SB 262 is the first fuel tax increase in nearly 30 years to fund roads, bridges and infrastructure. Gannon stated that Missouri has the lowest fuel tax in the nation.
- SB 63 created a prescription drug monitoring bill for the state of Missouri. The aim is to stop “doctor shopping” for prescription painkillers and other controlled substances.
- SB 85 “The Second Amendment Preservation Act” states that Missouri supports the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
- SB 26 is a police officer’s “bill of rights” where police departments are able to provide law enforcement with common-sense protections.
- SB 53 includes language allowing communities to increase the sheriff’s pay.
Henderson spoke next and further explained the “Wayfair Bill”.
“That’s going to kick in 2024,” he said. “It creates $120 million or more in revenue for the state that will lower your income tax by 1/10 of 1%. They anticipate it will lower state income tax by 3/10 of 1%.”
With a $34 billion budget in Missouri, Henderson said that they put together full funding for K-12 education. He gave an overview of what was added to the budget for the upcoming year.
“We put more money in for veterans,” he said. “More in for mental health, and we need to do more. We put more in for nursing homes and in-home health care. We did put more in for two-year institutions and four-year [education] institutions.”
Henderson also touted that the three of them teamed up to get $5 million in the budget for the new Vocational Technical Center for Mineral Area College.
Speaking last, Wright brought up House Bill 271, the “vaccine passports” which prevents the requirement of having to carry a COVID vaccination card in the state of Missouri. He also described House Bill 476 that helps veterans.
“Our veterans and their spouses can come into our state and the licenses that they have brought to the state with them can be used here,” he said.
Wright brought one point about Senate Bill 262’s gas tax. “One thing to remember about that, it could be net neutral to you. If you keep your gasoline tax receipts throughout the year, you can fill out a form and your taxes will be returned to you.”
Sponsoring the House Bill that became an amendment to Senate Bill 72, Wright brought about making the St. Louis Gateway Arch as the official monument of the state of Missouri.
Wright ended with a concern voiced about the controversy over Medicaid expansion.
“No one with real need is going to go without. We’ve actually set aside $500 million to take care of those people who truly are in need and truly qualify. That’s going to be pregnant women, children, disabled and the elderly. However, if you’re capable of working, you need to be working.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com