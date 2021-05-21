Legislators discuss Wayfair Bill, other bills passed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henderson spoke next and further explained the “Wayfair Bill”.

“That’s going to kick in 2024,” he said. “It creates $120 million or more in revenue for the state that will lower your income tax by 1/10 of 1%. They anticipate it will lower state income tax by 3/10 of 1%.”

With a $34 billion budget in Missouri, Henderson said that they put together full funding for K-12 education. He gave an overview of what was added to the budget for the upcoming year.

“We put more money in for veterans,” he said. “More in for mental health, and we need to do more. We put more in for nursing homes and in-home health care. We did put more in for two-year institutions and four-year [education] institutions.”

Henderson also touted that the three of them teamed up to get $5 million in the budget for the new Vocational Technical Center for Mineral Area College.

Speaking last, Wright brought up House Bill 271, the “vaccine passports” which prevents the requirement of having to carry a COVID vaccination card in the state of Missouri. He also described House Bill 476 that helps veterans.

“Our veterans and their spouses can come into our state and the licenses that they have brought to the state with them can be used here,” he said.