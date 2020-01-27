Missouri Blue Book '19-20 now online

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unveiled the online 2019-2020 Official Manual, also called the “Blue Book" last week.
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, female legislators provided their thoughts on the significance of the amendment. These quotes appear throughout the book, which can be found online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/bluebook/2019-2020.
The 1,444-page book was compiled, proofed and designed by the Communications/Publications Division of the Secretary’s Office, which includes Julie Stegeman, Alyssa Harker, Jacob Schloss, Nick Omland and Randy Wright.
The feature story on the 19th amendment was researched and written by staff members of the Missouri State Archives, including Amy Dinkins, Mary Stansfield, Kelsey Berryhill, Christina Miller, John Dougan, Sarah Norris, Brian Rogers, Rebecca Pursley and Shelly Croteau.
The 2019-2020 Official Manual will be published at a later date and made available for purchase.
