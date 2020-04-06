Missouri budget chief blames huge revenue drop on virus

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Monday that 545 patients have been hospitalized in the St. Louis area, including 224 in intensive care units, with 172 on ventilators. The patients have either tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, or are showing symptoms and awaiting test results.

Garza said the number of hospitalized patients is expected to peak in two to three weeks.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be extremely difficult for the St. Louis region,” Garza said.

Most infected people develop mild or moderate coronavirus symptoms that clear up within three weeks, such as fever and cough. But older adults and people with existing health problems are particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The University of Missouri in Columbia said all summer classes will be online only. All courses normally offered in the summer will be available through remote learning.

The city of St. Louis opened a temporary shelter for the homeless, and everyone staying there will undergo a health screening before being admitted. The city is leasing a former nursing home for the shelter.