Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

  • Updated
McCloskey

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey standing in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching on June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. 

 Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gov. Mike Parson has pardoned a couple who pointed guns at protesters passing their Central West End home last summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges, and each were to pay fines without facing jail time. The governor has made repeated statements saying he would pardon the couple.

The pair emerged from their home on a private street on June 28, 2020, and held guns as a crowd of protesters passed on their way to then-Mayor Lyda Krewson's house. The couple said the protesters were trespassing on their private street.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner initially charged the couple with felony gun crimes, but she was disqualified from prosecuting the couple after the McCloskeys were mentioned in her campaign material. Former U.S. attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he’s running for U.S. Senate.

"They're thrilled," the couple's attorney Joel Schwartz said Tuesday. "They want to put this episode of their lives behind them and focus on Mark's campaign for senate. As Mark McCloskey has stated, if he faced the same situation again, he would conduct himself in the same manner, and he feels he's been vindicated by the governor's pardon."

Ten other people were also pardoned Friday by the governor.

