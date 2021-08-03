Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Gov. Mike Parson has pardoned a couple who pointed guns at protesters passing their Central West End home last summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges, and each were to pay fines without facing jail time. The governor has made repeated statements saying he would pardon the couple.

The pair emerged from their home on a private street on June 28, 2020, and held guns as a crowd of protesters passed on their way to then-Mayor Lyda Krewson's house. The couple said the protesters were trespassing on their private street.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner initially charged the couple with felony gun crimes, but she was disqualified from prosecuting the couple after the McCloskeys were mentioned in her campaign material. Former U.S. attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he’s running for U.S. Senate.