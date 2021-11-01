Missouri hires credit monitoring service two weeks after database flaws exposed

JEFFERSON CITY — Two weeks after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified an online security flaw on a state website, the state has hired a company to perform data breach and credit monitoring services.

Purchasing documents show Gov. Mike Parson’s administration hired Oregon-based Identity Theft Guard Solutions for the job on Oct. 29. The contract runs through February 2022.

The company, known as ID Experts, said it has managed thousands of data breach events since 2003.

“We consistently strive to handle data breach notification and response in such a way as to provide positive outcomes for our clients and the affected individuals,” the company said in a summary of its contract.

The flaw identified by the newspaper put the Social Security numbers of an estimated 100,000 educators across Missouri at risk of exposure.

It’s not clear whether the company will focus on that issue or another, but the pricing sheet included in the contract shows it would cost taxpayers about $4.5 million to notify the teachers of the potential breach and then provide them with credit monitoring services.