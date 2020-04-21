Missouri included in SNAP online pilot program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced April 21 the approval of requests from Missouri, Kentucky and Texas to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.

The states will be able to expedite online purchasing with currently-authorized, online SNAP retailers with a target start date to be announced later. Missouri’s SNAP participation is nearly 650,000 individuals, nearly 300,000 households, and totals nearly $1 billion annually in federal funding. Kentucky’s SNAP participation is more than 500,000 individuals, more than 225,000 households, and totals nearly $750 million annually in federal funding. Texas’ SNAP participation is more than 3.2 million individuals, more than 1.4 million households, and totals nearly $5 billion annually in federal funding.

The SNAP online pilot is currently operational in the states of Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington. The authorized retailers working with all pilot states are Amazon and Walmart, while Wrights Market and ShopRite are working with Alabama and New York respectively. USDA previously announced Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, the District of Columbia, and West Virginia would also be joining. With these 16 states, more than half of all households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.