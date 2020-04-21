Missouri included in SNAP online pilot program

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced April 21 the approval of requests from Missouri, Kentucky and Texas to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households.
The states will be able to expedite online purchasing with currently-authorized, online SNAP retailers with a target start date to be announced later. Missouri’s SNAP participation is nearly 650,000 individuals, nearly 300,000 households, and totals nearly $1 billion annually in federal funding. Kentucky’s SNAP participation is more than 500,000 individuals, more than 225,000 households, and totals nearly $750 million annually in federal funding. Texas’ SNAP participation is more than 3.2 million individuals, more than 1.4 million households, and totals nearly $5 billion annually in federal funding.
The SNAP online pilot is currently operational in the states of Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington. The authorized retailers working with all pilot states are Amazon and Walmart, while Wrights Market and ShopRite are working with Alabama and New York respectively. USDA previously announced Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, North Carolina, the District of Columbia, and West Virginia would also be joining. With these 16 states, more than half of all households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.
Though the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is receiving interest to expand the SNAP online pilot program, the responsibility is on state agencies, their third-party processor, and any retailers who wish to participate. To ease the process, FNS put together a simplified template for states who wish to enter the online pilot which is provided as an attachment to this letter.
USDA continues to provide significant technical assistance to interested states to ensure that plans are thorough and appropriate preliminary testing is conducted to ensure each state's benefit system isn't adversely affected, technologically. Each state, its EBT processor and retailers present their own mix of challenges so FNS is providing customer service based on each of their specific needs.
FNS will continue to work with states interested in advancing their participation in this pilot. Until states are prepared to operate the pilot, USDA recommends states use other options that retailers may already provide, such as Pay at Pick-up (also known as “Click and Collect”), where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick-up. Grocery pickup is already an option that these retailers offer beyond SNAP so they are already thinking through how they can provide a safe environment to do so with the growing concerns around social distancing.
