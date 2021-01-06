Missouri politicians denounce violent Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol

“The violence and destruction that occurred today in our nation’s capital is unacceptable,” they said. “Peaceful protests are an important part of free speech, but violence can never be tolerated.”

Earlier Wednesday Trump egged supporters on to march to Capitol Hill. But later — hours after they fought police and breached the building — he told them that although they were "very special people” and he backed their cause, they should “go home in peace.”

Gov. Mike Parson, during a news conference, said he hadn’t watched the events “very closely,” but said “I am a law and order guy. ... You don’t violate the law. There’s rules and regulations and you have to abide by them.”

When asked if Trump contributed to the violence, Parson said "absolutely not."

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, said on NPR Wednesday afternoon that Trump should be impeached a second time.

"I hope to see that happen," Bush said. "And he deserves jail. He deserves to go to jail for what he's doing ... He incited what happened today."

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, cancelled a news conference planned Wednesday in reaction to the news from D.C.