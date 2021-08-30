Missouri prison medical provider sues state after it loses major contract to Centene subsidiary

JEFFERSON CITY — A company that has provided medical care to inmates in Missouri prisons for nearly three decades filed suit Sunday seeking to stop the state from awarding the contract to a new vendor.

Corizon, which earlier lost an administrative appeal of the bidding process, asked a Cole County judge to put the new contract on hold, arguing the process used by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration was flawed.

“It is a cornerstone of the bidding process and being a good steward of taxpayer dollars that state contracts be awarded based on a truthful, ethical and transparent process requiring the evaluation and scoring of proposals containing accurate and complete information. That didn’t happen here,” the lawsuit notes.

In May, Virginia-based Centurion Health, a subsidiary of Clayton-based managed care company Centene, was chosen over four other firms, including Corizon, for the state’s lucrative prison health care contract.

The company’s bid of $174 million per year puts it on track to be paid more than $1.3 billion if the contract is fully renewed on an annual basis by the state.

But Corizon, which has held the contract since 1992, says Centurion had made “prohibited communications” with the administration to gain an upper hand in winning the contract.