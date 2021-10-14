Missouri teachers’ Social Security numbers at risk on state agency's website

In both, the department minimized impact, and then blamed the Post-Dispatch for discovering the vulnerability.

In the letter to teachers, Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said “an individual took the records of at least three educators, unencrypted the source code from the webpage, and viewed the social security number (SSN) of those specific educators.”

In reality, the Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability and confirmed that the nine-digit numbers were indeed Social Security numbers. The paper then told the department that it had confirmed the vulnerability with three educators and a cybersecurity expert.

But in the press release, DESE called the person who discovered the vulnerability a “hacker” and said that individual “took the records of at least three educators” — instead of acknowledging that more than 100,000 numbers had been at risk, and that they had been available to anyone through DESE’s own search engine.

“For those educators determined to be impacted by this vulnerability, the state will make every effort to contact you directly as soon as possible to share information about the next steps,” Vandeven said in her letter.

Post-Dispatch attorney Joseph Martineau, of Lewis Rice, responded to DESE’s statements late Wednesday: