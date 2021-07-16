Missouri to add electric vehicle charging stations at state parks

Missouri is poised to begin installing electric vehicle charging stations at some of its state parks.

Under a budget measure approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson, the Department of Natural Resources received $1 million to begin installing a network of the stations within the park system.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to add this additional amenity for our visitors,” said state parks spokeswoman Miranda Frederick.

Although electric cars are growing in popularity throughout the U.S., car buyers remain concerned about finding places to charge their vehicles when they are on the road.

The build-out for the parks is in its infancy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The plans for deployment of the charging stations are still in the initial stages of development so no specific details are available at this time,” Frederick said.

But, she added, “We have experienced an increase in demand for electric vehicle charging in some parks. In response, visitors with their own equipment can currently use a campsite electric pedestal, if available, for a small fee.”

Missouri’s effort mirrors what is happening in other state park systems.