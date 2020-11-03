Missouri voters give Parson full term as governor

Missouri voters gave Republican Gov. Mike Parson a full, four-year term Tuesday, propelling him to victory on the strength of rural support.

The Associated Press projected the race for Parson just before 10 p.m. with unofficial tallies giving him a 60%-38% win over Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway with more than 1.6 million votes counted.

In a state that went for President Donald Trump by 19 points in 2016 and handily for Trump again on Tuesday, Galloway had hoped for strong turnout in Democratic strongholds. In St. Louis, for example, 80% of voters supported her, according to unofficial returns.

The outcome mirrored the 2018 U.S. Senate race that saw Republican Josh Hawley beat incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, despite her winning in the state's urban areas of St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.

In a victory speech at his election night party in Springfield, Parson thanked voters for having the "trust and confidence" to give him a full four-year term. Parson, formerly lieutenant governor, became governor in 2018 after Eric Greitens resigned under a cloud of scandal.

"This election was about preserving freedom, capitalism and the rule of law," the 65-year-old former sheriff said. "I believe it is our time to preserve freedom for the next generation."