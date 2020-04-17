MO auditor investigating mask recall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As part of her office's fiscal review of the state's response to COVID-19, State Auditor Nicole Galloway is seeking answers about defective masks distributed by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to first responders across Missouri.

The governor's administration disclosed during the April 13 COVID-19 briefing that SEMA has recalled 48,000 of the KN95 masks because they did not meet safety standards.

In a letter sent today to Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten and copied to Gov. Mike Parson and other officials, Auditor Galloway said there were "obvious concerns for the safety of first responders and the public as a result of the distribution of this faulty personal protective equipment."

The auditor requested information by April 22 about the procurement, purchase and funding of the masks. She is also pursuing answers on whether there is a potential that other masks distributed by the state did not meet standards and what recourse the department is pursuing to make Missouri taxpayers whole for the masks that did not meet standards.