Mo. law changes go into effect

This act modifies provisions regarding conspiracy to create the offense of conspiracy if a person agrees, with one or more persons, to commit any Class A, B, or C felonies, or any unclassified felonies that exceed 10 years of imprisonment, and one or more persons do any act in furtherance of the agreement. The offense of conspiracy to commit an offense is a Class C felony.

Additionally, this act repeals the provisions barring a person from being charged, convicted, or sentenced for both the conspiracy to commit the offense and the actual offense.

Senate Bill 600 adds to the definition of "dangerous felony" the offense of armed criminal action, the offense of conspiracy to commit an offense when the offense is a dangerous felony, and the offense of vehicle hijacking when punished as a Class A felony.

OFFENSE OF VEHICLE HIJACKING (Section 570.027 RSMo.)

This act creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. This offense is punished as a Class B felony unless one of the aggravating circumstances listed in the act was present during the commission of the offense, in which case it is punished as a Class A felony.