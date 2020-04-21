Parson announces more restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In April 20's COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson announced more than $47 million in additional expenditure restrictions which include reduced funding for nine state agencies, Office of the Attorney General, and the General Assembly.

“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever dealt with before, and like many families during this time, we are having to make adjustments and cut back on our state expenditures,” Parson said. “These are not easy decisions, but this is the right thing to do to ensure our budget is balanced and that we are financially prepared to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 going forward.”

The restrictions include reduced funding for several state departments including:

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development,

Office of Administration,

Department of Revenue,

Department of Natural Resources,

Department of Mental Health,

Department of Health and Senior Services,

Department of Social Services, and the

Department of Economic Development, among others.

The Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly have also worked to identify savings in their own budgets.