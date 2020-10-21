Parson calls special session

Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol two days after the Nov. 3 election to add more federal money to the fight against the coronavirus.
Parson, a Republican who is facing Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway in the upcoming balloting, wants lawmakers to deal with funding for schools, job training, homeless relief, domestic violence and child support.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”
Unlike the last special session he called to address violent crime that lasted for 55 days, Parson said he has spoken with legislative leaders about the parameters of what he wants.
“It should be very short,” Parson said.
During the session on violent crime, Republicans who control both the House and Senate could not agree on a final package, resulting in Parson only getting two of the five items he had sought.
Democratic leaders called the contentious session an "unorganized mess."
Missouri has received over $2.9 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money and has spent $1.7 billion, according to the auditor’s office.
Since the Legislature approved the current budget in May, additional federal funding has been made available to the state, including funding under the CARES Act.
The supplemental budget will provide access to this funding, which is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19.
Parson said he is open to adding other items to the agenda, including a pro-business proposal to exempt nursing homes and other businesses from lawsuits related to the pandemic.
The political dynamics, however, could be different after the election. If he loses, Parson would be a lame duck, giving lawmakers an excuse not to burn any of their own political capital on controversial measures.
Galloway said the governor has dropped the ball on getting the federal stimulus money into the right hands.
“Governor Parson’s inability to distribute a billion dollars in CARES Act funding is one of the greatest failures of his two years in office. His administration’s failure to distribute CARES Act funding has seriously damaged Missouri's ability to test, conduct contact tracing, and provide PPE to communities — and helped derail the state’s recovery from the pandemic,” Galloway spokesman Kevin Donohoe said.
