Parson calls special session

Gov. Mike Parson is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol two days after the Nov. 3 election to add more federal money to the fight against the coronavirus.

Parson, a Republican who is facing Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway in the upcoming balloting, wants lawmakers to deal with funding for schools, job training, homeless relief, domestic violence and child support.

“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, and while we have made great progress, this additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond and work through the recovery process,” Parson said. “We look forward to working with the General Assembly to make sure these funds are distributed across Missouri as soon as possible.”

Unlike the last special session he called to address violent crime that lasted for 55 days, Parson said he has spoken with legislative leaders about the parameters of what he wants.

“It should be very short,” Parson said.

During the session on violent crime, Republicans who control both the House and Senate could not agree on a final package, resulting in Parson only getting two of the five items he had sought.

Democratic leaders called the contentious session an "unorganized mess."