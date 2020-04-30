Parson highlights COVID-19 housing assistance

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, DCI has worked closely with the Governor’s Office and others in state government to remove regulatory barriers allowing more individuals to work in Missouri and help address the health and welfare of Missourians.

The department has waived a historic 114 statutes or regulations for the 41 regulatory Boards in its Professional Registration Division alone. DCI has also filed or is in the process of filing five emergency rules related to COVID-19. These waivers have allowed the state to broaden the scope and number of healthcare workers who can provide services in Missouri.

Additionally, DCI issued a bulletin enabling the issuance of temporary resident insurer producer licenses for the various lines of insurance business. These licenses assisted those looking for work in the industry but who were unable to complete the testing requirement as testing centers were closed due to stay at home and social distancing orders. To date, there have been over 80 of these temporary licenses issued in Missouri.

DCI has also issued several bulletins asking insurance carriers operating in Missouri to waive cost sharing for COVID-19 related testing, office visits, urgent care visits, and emergency room visits and has encouraged the use of telehealth services to render care while still maintaining social distancing.