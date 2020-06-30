Parson signs budget, slashes planned spending

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed Missouri’s $35 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year, but in doing so, he used his veto pen to cut more than $11 million in spending as revenue collections lag during the current economic downturn.

“COVID-19 has severely impacted our economy and our expectations,” Parson said at a press briefing at the Capitol.

In addition to the vetoes, the Parson administration restricted an additional $448 million in spending, which state Budget Director Dan Haug said would be enough to balance the state’s fiscal 2021 budget if current projections hold.

The Legislature had already delivered to Parson a budget that was about $700 million less than Parson had proposed in January.

Parson said he could release at least some of the withheld money if revenue collections improve in fiscal year 2021, which begins Wednesday.

The withholds span state government, including $28 million worth of cuts to four-year higher education institutions and $150,000 that was earmarked for the attorney general’s office to investigate the “gray market gaming machines” that have spread across the state.

Haug said the withholds would include layoffs for some state employees.