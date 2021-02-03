Plan to invalidate federal gun laws wins approval in Missouri House

“We’re not preventing those funds from going to the department,” Taylor said.

Local law enforcement has voiced concerns the measure could imperil their efforts to collaborate with federal agents through crime task forces. It is unclear whether edits to the measure Wednesday will convince law enforcement groups to support the measure.

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, said Greene County Sheriff Jim C. Arnott had circulated a letter among lawmakers asking that they reject the bill.

“We need state laws that will make it easier to keep our communities safe, not those that have unintended consequences and silence law enforcement officials,” the letter said.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who has emphasized collaborating with federal agents to fight violent crime, did not voice an opinion on the legislation when the Senate took up a similar measure last month. His spokesman again declined to comment on Wednesday.

The measure still requires a final House vote before advancing to the Senate for consideration.

Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, vetoed a similar measure in 2013. More recent attempts to invalidate federal gun laws sputtered during President Donald Trump’s administration.