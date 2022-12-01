Proposed bill would extend postpartum coverage for moms

As legislative pre-filing opened on Dec. 1, Sen. Elaine Gannon, 3rd District, again filed legislation to extend postpartum coverage to new moms on Medicaid for one year. Despite broad support in the legislature, a similar proposal sponsored by Gannon hit roadblocks in the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session.

“I am glad to be able to pre-file legislation to extend postpartum coverage again this session,” Gannon said. “Taking care of Missouri's most vulnerable population is an issue we should all be able to support. I look forward to getting the bill across the finish line this year and taking care of Missouri's mothers and their children.”

The option to extend postpartum coverage for one year comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), federal legislation passed in 2021. Since granting this option to states through the ARPA, 26 states and Washington D.C. have extended coverage, including Kansas, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Missouri lags behind other states in maternal health outcomes and ranks near the top in maternal mortality. According to data from the most recent annual report published by the Missouri Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review Board, Missouri’s pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) was 25.2 deaths per 100,000 live births, and 75% of these deaths were determined to be preventable. The most significant proportion occurred between 43 days and one year postpartum.

“Missouri has the 8th highest maternal mortality rate of any state in the US, and for each maternal death, several other women suffer serious health complications. These deaths occur in both rural and urban areas across the state,” said Dr. Daniel Jackson, Maternal Fetal Medicine fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and former chair of the Missouri PAMR Board. “Too many children in Missouri are growing up without mothers, who suffered a preventable death. Expanding Medicaid coverage through one full year postpartum would substantially reduce maternal mortality across the state.”

Missouri has previously passed legislation to apply for federal waivers for narrow postpartum coverage extensions, including for moms with substance use disorders and postpartum depression. To date, neither extension has been fully implemented by the Missouri Department of Social Services. If Gannon’s legislation were to pass in 2023, DSS would be required to submit a state plan amendment to extend coverage for all moms covered by Medicaid to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the program federally.

"Missouri children benefit when their moms can get the care they need to stay healthy, and we’re very excited to see Senator Gannon lead the effort to improve maternal and child health in Missouri,” said Casey Hanson, director of outreach and engagement for Kids Win Missouri. "Over the last year and a half, we’ve engaged a diverse coalition of public health professionals, doctors, community partners, home visitors, and other advocates and everyone agrees – Missouri must do more to support moms in the postpartum period."

Advocates and coalition members supporting the push in 2023 include Kids Win Missouri, Missouri Budget Project, Missouri Chapter – American Academy of Pediatrics, Missouri Coalition for Children, Missouri Section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Generate Health, Nurture KC, BJC HealthCare, March of Dimes, Campaign Life Missouri, Missouri State Medical Association, and Missouri Family Health Council, among other organizations and individuals.

Legislative session will officially begin on Jan. 4.