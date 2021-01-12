U.S. Rep. Bush files resolution to expel Republican lawmakers who objected to election results

The resolution, filed with 47 Democratic co-sponsors, argues that Republican lawmakers who objected to election results violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that no federal government officeholder “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Five Missouri Republicans in the House voted against the routine certification of election results: U.S. Reps. Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer.

The lawmakers did not respond to a request for a comment Monday.

A freshman lawmaker, Bush is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the government chamber’s investigative arm that would be responsible for launching the type of investigation her resolution calls for. The committee can also assess potential articles of impeachment against the president.

Bush was among the first lawmakers to call for Trump’s impeachment on Jan. 6, and among the first to directly criticize Hawley, who she said had “blood on his hands.”

“We had to make sure that there was a clear message first and foremost,” Bush said Monday. “We cannot allow for people to give comfort, give aid and support to that insurrection and continue to be a Congress member.”