U.S. Rep. Bush files resolution to expel Republican lawmakers who objected to election results

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush on Monday filed a resolution calling for the possible expulsion of more than 100 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including five from Missouri, who voted against certifying results of the Nov. 3 election.
The vote against the routine certification, which followed months of false claims of election fraud by President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, violated the U.S. Constitution and House rules and incited the Jan. 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bush said.
“We have to send a clear message that this is not what our democracy is,” Bush told the Post-Dispatch on Monday before filing the resolution, her first piece of legislation. “We won’t allow it to be, and we’re stopping it in its tracks.”
Hawley, meanwhile, faces mounting criticism from Democrats, donors and former Republican allies for his vocal discrediting of the election results.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, said the Senate Ethics Committee “must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Sens. Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others.”
Hawley did not respond Monday to a request for comment.
Bush, D-St. Louis, first announced her resolution on Jan. 6, as a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol following a Trump rally at the White House.
The resolution, filed with 47 Democratic co-sponsors, argues that Republican lawmakers who objected to election results violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that no federal government officeholder “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Five Missouri Republicans in the House voted against the routine certification of election results: U.S. Reps. Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer.
The lawmakers did not respond to a request for a comment Monday.
A freshman lawmaker, Bush is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the government chamber’s investigative arm that would be responsible for launching the type of investigation her resolution calls for. The committee can also assess potential articles of impeachment against the president.
Bush was among the first lawmakers to call for Trump’s impeachment on Jan. 6, and among the first to directly criticize Hawley, who she said had “blood on his hands.”
“We had to make sure that there was a clear message first and foremost,” Bush said Monday. “We cannot allow for people to give comfort, give aid and support to that insurrection and continue to be a Congress member.”
Bush, 44, represents the overwhelmingly Democratic 1st Congressional District that includes north St. Louis County and all of St. Louis. After filing the resolution Monday, Bush’s campaign office issued a fundraising call to “help us keep up the necessary work of spreading the word and building support.”
“This was a racist attempt to invalidate the voice of Black, brown and indigenous voters,” Bush told the Post-Dispatch. “That insurrection took the lives of innocent people.”
Bush, whose political campaign grew out of her activism in Ferguson protesting the police killing of Mike Brown, has been a vocal critic of the contrast in police response to Black Lives Matter protesters and the mob that broke into the Capitol and threatened lawmakers.
“We would not have made it to the stairs ...” Bush said Monday of Black Lives Matter protesters. “There would have been tear gas from the beginning.”